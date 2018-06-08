NC State unveils new football uniforms

Look good, feel good, play good. That’s the old adage players have been throwing around forever when it comes to their uniforms and N.C. State appears to be joining the trend.

In some video and photos posted to their social media accounts, the Wolfpack unveiled a new look for their football team on Friday in conjunction with adidas. There’s quite a bit to marvel at if you’re a fan of the team (and even if you’re not) with several new combinations of cleats, helmets, jerseys and pants:

All in all, not a bad little update and certainly a little reigned in from what we’ve seen from adidas in the past. State’s base uniforms are rather nondescript and this update brings plenty of new little elements such as the ‘Wolfpack’ on the side of the pants where a stripe would be and the pretty slick all-black look with a matte helmet.

This is shaping up to be a big season for Dave Doeren and his team with a dark horse Heisman candidate in Ryan Finley and several talented skill position players trying to get over the hump in the very tough ACC Atlantic. NC State opens with James Madison on Sept. 1, which will be the first time we’ll be able to see these new threads in action after a very solid offseason update.