Nick Saban doesn’t see Alabama LB-turned-baseball player Keith Holcombe returning to football

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Major League Baseball’s annual draft came and went this week without Keith Holcombe being selected. That doesn’t necessarily mean, though, a return to the gridiron is in the cards.

Holcombe has played for the Alabama baseball team each of the last three years. During that time, he’s also been a linebacker for the Crimson Tide football team, leading the reigning national champions in special teams tackles during the 2017 season.

Asked Thursday whether the linebacker could return to his football team for a fourth on-field season, Nick Saban didn’t sound optimistic that Holcombe’s situation would play out that way.

“I talked to him before [the draft]. He wanted to continue to try to pursue his baseball career, so I haven’t talked to him since that,” the Tide head coach said by way of al.com. “I think he could actually come back and play another year of baseball if he chooses to do that. So, I will talk to him again, but when we had the last conversation, he was pretty much set on trying to play baseball.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Holcombe played in 44 football games for the Tide the past three seasons. In addition to a team-high 11 special teams tackles, he was also credited with three pass breakups and two tackles for loss on defense in 2017.

On the baseball side, he started 87 of the 97 games he played, including 45 of 47 this past season as an outfielder. He was third on the team in hits with 51.

While he wasn’t drafted this time around, he was taken in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead of signing with that organization, he headed to Tuscaloosa on a football scholarship.

NC State unveils new football uniforms

By Bryan FischerJun 8, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
Look good, feel good, play good. That’s the old adage players have been throwing around forever when it comes to their uniforms and N.C. State appears to be joining the trend.

In some video and photos posted to their social media accounts, the Wolfpack unveiled a new look for their football team on Friday in conjunction with adidas. There’s quite a bit to marvel at if you’re a fan of the team (and even if you’re not) with several new combinations of cleats, helmets, jerseys and pants:

All in all, not a bad little update and certainly a little reigned in from what we’ve seen from adidas in the past. State’s base uniforms are rather nondescript and this update brings plenty of new little elements such as the ‘Wolfpack’ on the side of the pants where a stripe would be and the pretty slick all-black look with a matte helmet.

This is shaping up to be a big season for Dave Doeren and his team with a dark horse Heisman candidate in Ryan Finley and several talented skill position players trying to get over the hump in the very tough ACC Atlantic. NC State opens with James Madison on Sept. 1, which will be the first time we’ll be able to see these new threads in action after a very solid offseason update.

Houston adds fifth Power Five grad transfer this offseason, this one from Notre Dame

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Six weeks after leaving Notre Dame, Nick Watkins has a new home.  Reportedly.

First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Houston Chronicle, Watkins has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Houston.  As a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, the defensive back will be eligible immediately to play for the Cougars in what will be his final season.

In addition to UH, TCU, West Virginia and SMU had been in play for Watkins.

Watkins played in 35 games the past four years for the Fighting Irish, including a dozen this past season.  In 2017, Watkins set career-highs with 29 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Watkins’ entire 2016 season was wiped out by a broken arm sustained in spring practice, leading to a medical hardship waiver that gave him another year of eligibility.

With this move, Watkins becomes the sixth transfer from a Power Five program to join Houston this offseason, the others being Ole Miss safety Deontay Anderson (HERE), Tennessee quarterback Quinten Dormady (HERE), Miami linebacker Darrion Owens (HERE), Utah wide receiver Raelon Singleton (HERE) and Baylor running back Terence Williams (HERE).  Additionally, defensive end Isaiah Chambers transferred in from TCU last August and, after sitting out the 2017 season, will be eligible to play this season as well.

Like Watkins, Dormady, Owens, Singleton and Williams are all graduate transfer and eligible to play in 2018.  Anderson is also immediately eligible because of the waiver granted to him by the NCAA as a result of Ole Miss’ issues.

Rumors swirling over Virginia Tech starting QB Josh Jackson’s eligibility for 2018 season

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
This would certainly qualify as potentially devastating news for Virginia Tech.

Rumors have been swirling of late regarding the eligibility of Josh Jackson; in fact, one member of the Blacksburg media tweeted Thursday that the starting quarterback “has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into an academic issue.”

That same day, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Jackson’s future eligibility is uncertain, with the player’s father indicating that an update on his son’s status is forthcoming.

“As of right now, Josh is still a member of the Virginia Tech football team,” Fred Jackson, a longtime assistant football coach, told the Times-Dispatch. “We’ll know more in two days. It’s too early to talk about this.”

The newspaper added “that, “[w]ith the academic semester recently completed, the school’s compliance office would be reviewing athletes’ eligibility this month.”

As for the rumor that Jackson has been indefinitely suspended?  Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times writes that, “[c]ontrary to reports, Jackson is not suspended indefinitely… and, as of Thursday, still had access to the Hokies’ locker room and practice facilities.” The Times also stated that the father’s two-day timeline for knowing more about his son’s status “is optimistic,” meaning this uncertainty could stretch into next week or, potentially even deeper into June.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Jackson started all 13 games for the 9-4 Hokies. He passed for 2,991 yards and ran for another 324 yards while accounting for 26 touchdowns — 20 passing, six rushing.

If Jackson would be ruled ineligible for the upcoming season, head coach Justin Fuente would then turn to either redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker and redshirt junior Ryan Willis. The former hasn’t attempted a pass at the collegiate level, although the latter, a transfer from Kansas, passed for 2,530 yards on 432 pass attempts while with the Jayhawks.  Willis sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Adonis Alexander’s agent confirms ex-Virginia Tech CB’s move to NFL supplemental draft

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
If there were any lingering doubts, Adonis Alexander‘s time in Blacksburg specifically and college football in general is officially officially over.

Earlier this week, Virginia Tech announced that Alexander “is no longer participating in team-related activities related to the… football program.” It was subsequently reported that the cornerback was likely headed to the NFL’s supplemental draft after his academics-related departure from the Hokies.

Thursday night, Alexander’s agent confirmed on Twitter that his newly-minted client will indeed be a part of the July 11 NFL supplemental draft.  Additionally, the agent confirmed that Alexander will take part in a Pro Day at his now-former university.

Alexander played in 34 games the past three seasons, including 15 starts. Two of those starts came in a 2017 season that saw the Charlotte native credited with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. His five passes defensed were tied for fourth on the team while his four pass breakups were tied for fourth.

Twice during his time at Tech, Alexander was suspended for off-field issues, including one connected to a weed arrest.