Joe Moorhead pushes back on Will Muschamp’s SEC recruiting theory

By Bryan FischerJun 9, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Joe Moorhead hasn’t even coached a game in the SEC yet but he’s already sending subtle shots to other coaches in the league who might be trying to paint him in a negative light.

In a long interview with USA Today about adjusting to life at Mississippi State after decades spent as an assistant and head coach in the Northeast, Moorhead pretty firmly pushed back at a few theories of how to recruit in the area and why he could conceivably be at a disadvantage with all his experience coming north of the Mason-Dixon line.

“I truly believe the regional aspect of recruiting and coaching couldn’t be more overblown,” he said. “If you can recruit you can recruit. If you can coach you can coach.” Nick Saban and Urban Meyer aren’t Southern, he finishes, and they did OK in the SEC.

“Where you’re born doesn’t guarantee success,” he tells them, “but it doesn’t eliminate it.”

The comments can be seen as a fairly direct response to South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, an SEC veteran at several schools, who told The State at league meetings that recruiting in the conference is different from anywhere else and presents some difficulty for outsiders to pick up on and manage.

“As much as anything, what’s different in our league is the recruiting element,” Muschamp said. “It’s 24/7, 365 and you have to be involved or it will get away from you. That’s what a lot of coaches who come in our league don’t always understand is that side of it.”

Moorhead definitely has a good point about two of the most dominant coaches in recent SEC history being from elsewhere and still cleaning up on the recruiting trail. In the end, their tenacity at going after top prospects is what separates the Saban’s and Meyers’ of the world from the pack much more so than where they’re from or what kind of accent they might have — certainly the more relatable traits to takeaway for somebody new to the area.

Muschamp’s original comments came as he was asked about new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who also has a lengthy resume filled with SEC experience. While we may not be able to test this insider/outsider theory completely using Moorhead and Pruitt as examples, the two newbies do serve as a nice dichotomy as to how to approach the job of running one of the league’s 14 programs.

Perhaps the biggest shame however, is that the Bulldogs and Gamecocks don’t meet again in the regular season until 2023 so we won’t get the head-to-head clash between Muschamp and Moorhead to prove who’s right on the subject between the lines.

Latest Heisman odds once again see Stanford’s Bryce Love, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor out front

By Bryan FischerJun 9, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
Quarterbacks have dominated the conversation when it comes to the Heisman Trophy but 2018 could be a little different when it comes to the nation’s most outstanding player thanks to several running backs elbowing their way to the front of the line.

According to ESPN, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas just posted their first set of odds for the Heisman this season and have installed Stanford tailback Bryce Love as the betting favorite for the award at 5-1 odds. Following closely on his heels is Wisconsin sophomore back Jonathan Taylor at 7-1 odds.

Love followed in the big shoes left behind on the Farm by Christian McCaffrey and was sensational last season, rushing for 2,118 yards (second in FBS) and won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country. Similar to his fellow Stanford teammates though, he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman to eventual winner Baker Mayfield — the fifth time a Cardinal player finished second in the voting since Toby Gerhart narrowly missed out on the trophy in 2009. While being the favorite by no means guarantees a great season, it does give Love a little extra, um, well… love to kick off his 2018 campaign to shed the groomsman label and finally become a groom himself when it comes to the award.

As for Taylor, he had a terrific debut campaign for the Badgers with 1,977 yards as a true freshman and led his team to an undefeated regular season record, a division title and an Orange Bowl victory. After his spot on the board however it’s all the glamour position of quarterbacks according to the Westgate, which lists Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa at 10-1, followed by Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Arizona’s Khalil Tate all at 14-1.

There’s not been too much movement in the odds following the conclusion of the 2017 season, as Bovada listed Love and Taylor as their two biggest favorites back in January. The full, updated, odds from the Westgate are below:

Love (5-1)

Taylor (7-1)

Tagovailoa (10-1)

Fromm, Herbert, Tate (14-1)

Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (20-1)

LSU AD holds firm on not playing Texas A&M (or anybody else) on Thanksgiving

By Bryan FischerJun 9, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Texas A&M has more traditions than most schools and one of the ones the Aggies have developed over the years was the great combination of turkey and football — i.e. playing on Thanksgiving. For decades that meant taking on rival Texas but since the school moved to the SEC it has also included a few games against regional rival LSU.

If the program wants to continue doing so however, they’ll have to find somebody other than the Tigers to play.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News at SEC spring meetings last week, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva seemed to firmly draw a line in the sand on the holiday kickoff with his team.

“We’re not playing on Thanksgiving,” Alleva said, saying the day itself should be reserved to spend time with family.

LSU and Texas A&M have basically ended the season with each other in an SEC West battle since 2013 and played on Thanksgiving in both 2014 and 2016. The on/off again nature of playing on the holiday seemed to be put to bed when the league made the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State a traditional Thanksgiving night game most years but we’re sure the door was still open if the two other schools wanted to arrange something.

That’s not in the cards anymore though and when Jimbo Fisher faces off against one of his former schools in either College Station or Baton Rouge, it seems like a lock that it will take place on a traditional Saturday in November.

QB grandson of Joe Gibbs leaving UCLA, too

By John TaylorJun 9, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
The latest player to part ways with Chip Kelly‘s UCLA football program has a very famous name attached to him.

While writing in a Twitter post that he’s “going to deeply miss UCLA,” Jackson Gibbs confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the Bruins. Not only that, but the quarterback announced his transfer destination — Appalachian State.

Gibbs is the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame head coach and current NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs.

Per the Los Angeles Times, “Gibbs… was the fourth-string quarterback and would have dipped to sixth string upon the arrival of Wilton Speight and Dorian Thompson-Robinson this summer.” At App State, Gibbs, a redshirt freshman, will have to sit out the 2018 season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that offensive linemen Alex Akingbulu, Sean Seawards and Jax Wacaser are among four players no longer with the Bruins; the fourth player is punter Austin Kent.

Colorado State the landing spot for ex-Nebraska QB Patrick O’Brien

By John TaylorJun 8, 2018, 9:39 PM EDT
One of the eight football players who have left since Scott Frost took over in Lincoln has found a new college football home.

Patrick O’Brien took to his personal Twitter account Friday to announce that he has committed to Colorado State and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Rams.  O’Brien had reportedly visited Florida International and considered San Jose State before opting for this Mountain West Conference school.

The decision to transfer from Nebraska was made public by the quarterback on social media in mid-April.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2016 recruiting class, O’Brien was rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback that year.  It’s that style of play that led him to transfer away from Frost and Nebraska after the new regime’s first spring practice earlier this offseason.

As the primary backup to Tanner Lee last season, and after redshirting his true freshman season, O’Brien completed 18-of-30 passes for 192 yards and an interception.  He also ran for four yards on 14 carries.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, the 6-4, 230-pound O’Brien will be forced to sit out the 2018 season.  However, beginning with the 2019 season, he will have two years of eligibility that he can use moving forward.