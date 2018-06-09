Latest Heisman odds have Stanford’s Bryce Love, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor out front

Quarterbacks have dominated the conversation when it comes to the Heisman Trophy but 2018 could be a little different when it comes to the nation’s most outstanding player thanks to several running backs elbowing their way to the front of the line.

According to ESPN, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas just posted their first set of odds for the Heisman this season and have installed Stanford tailback Bryce Love as the betting favorite for the award at 5-1 odds. Following closely on his heels is Wisconsin sophomore back Jonathan Taylor at 7-1 odds.

Love followed in the big shoes left behind on the Farm by Christian McCaffrey and was sensational last season, rushing for 2,118 yards (second in FBS) and won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country. Similar to his fellow Stanford teammates though, he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman to eventual winner Baker Mayfield — the fifth time a Cardinal player finished second in the voting since Toby Gerhart narrowly missed out on the trophy in 2009. While being the favorite by no means guarantees a great season, it does give Love a little extra, um, well… love to kick off his 2018 campaign to shed the groomsman label and finally become a groom himself when it comes to the award.

As for Taylor, he had a terrific debut campaign for the Badgers with 1,977 yards as a true freshman and led his team to an undefeated regular season record, a division title and an Orange Bowl victory. After his spot on the board however it’s all the glamour position of quarterbacks according to the Westgate, which lists Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa at 10-1, followed by Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Arizona’s Khalil Tate all at 14-1.

There’s not been too much movement in the odds following the conclusion of the 2017 season, as Bovada listed Love and Taylor as their two biggest favorites back in January. The full, updated, odds from the Westgate are below:

Love (5-1)

Taylor (7-1)

Tagovailoa (10-1)

Fromm, Herbert, Tate (14-1)

Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (20-1)