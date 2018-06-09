QB grandson of Joe Gibbs leaving UCLA, too

The latest player to part ways with Chip Kelly‘s UCLA football program has a very famous name attached to him.
While writing in a Twitter post that he’s “going to deeply miss UCLA,” Jackson Gibbs confirmed that he has decided to transfer from the Bruins. Not only that, but the quarterback announced his transfer destination — Appalachian State.
Gibbs is the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame head coach and current NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs.
Per the Los Angeles Times, “Gibbs… was the fourth-string quarterback and would have dipped to sixth string upon the arrival of Wilton Speight and Dorian Thompson-Robinson this summer.” At App State, Gibbs, a redshirt freshman, will be eligible to compete immediately as the Mountaineers play at the FCS level.
Earlier this week, it was reported that offensive linemen Alex Akingbulu, Sean Seawards and Jax Wacaser are among four players no longer with the Bruins; the fourth player is punter Austin Kent.
One of the eight football players who have left since Scott Frost took over in Lincoln has found a new college football home.
Patrick O’Brien took to his personal Twitter account Friday to announce that he has committed to Colorado State and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Rams. O’Brien had reportedly visited Florida International and considered San Jose State before opting for this Mountain West Conference school.
The decision to transfer from Nebraska was made public by the quarterback on social media in mid-April.
A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2016 recruiting class, O’Brien was rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback that year. It’s that style of play that led him to transfer away from Frost and Nebraska after the new regime’s first spring practice earlier this offseason.
As the primary backup to Tanner Lee last season, and after redshirting his true freshman season, O’Brien completed 18-of-30 passes for 192 yards and an interception. He also ran for four yards on 14 carries.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, the 6-4, 230-pound O’Brien will be forced to sit out the 2018 season. However, beginning with the 2019 season, he will have two years of eligibility that he can use moving forward.
Big Red sure is racking the legal bills overseas in a setting you never saw him in before.
The beloved Western Kentucky mascot is at the heart of a long-running (over 15 years!) legal drama in Italy after allegedly being plagiarized by media company Mediaset and designer Antonio Ricci in the creation of their character ‘Gabibbo.’ Per ESPN, the university originally sought $250 million in their case but lost an initial lawsuit before refilling and winning a second one. Italy’s version of the Supreme Court apparently just ruled that an appeal from the school can go through again after Mediaset won an initial appeal of their own in the back-and-forth the two have been going through.
“We couldn’t be more happy with the ruling that came down today,” WKU’s Steven Crossland told ESPN. “It has been obvious from inception that Gabibbo is a copy of Big Red and it’s appropriate that the Italian courts acknowledged Antonio Ricci’s article admitting that ‘he rescued Gabibbo from Kentucky.’ We look forward to resolving this case that has dragged on for 15-plus years. Facts are facts and the other side can’t hide from them.”
The original creator of the Big Red mascot for the Hilltoppers, Ralph Carey, has also been involved in the drama and was apparently central to the school refilling their successful lawsuit several years ago.
Perhaps the best part of this all is not that ‘Gabibbo’ looks remarkably like Big Red, but that he is colloquially known as “the Barney of Italy.” One thing is for sure, it doesn’t seem like either of the two characters will be singing “I Love You, You Love Me” when the lawsuit resumes down the road.
You can probably bet the light at the end of the tunnel of this Italian legal drama will put some extra pep in the step of Big Red when he takes the field for the Hilltoppers’ opener at Wisconsin later this year.
Jack Jones has gone from defending passes at USC to defending himself in court in a very short amount of time.
Per USCFootball.com:
The former five-star recruit left the Trojans earlier this week to enroll at a junior college after being ruled academically ineligible by the university for the 2018 season. Needless to say, playing football this year is very much on the back-burner after getting arrested and facing those kinds of serious charges.
Jones’ loss on the field was still a significant one for USC after he started all 13 games at corner in 2017 and led the team in interceptions with four. Clay Helton and his staff were already preparing to be without him for the upcoming season but that would likely appear to be a permanent dissociation based on this latest bit of news.
The fallout from an ugly incident in 2016 involving the football team continues to affect the University of Minnesota and the latest battle ground now appears to be a federal court.
ESPN has obtained a new lawsuit filed against the school on Friday, which alleges “racial and gender discrimination; intentional, willful, and malicious misconduct; and deliberate indifference” from the university that caused damage to nine current and former Gophers football players. 10 players were initially involved in the original sexual assault incident that led to various suspensions and expulsions from the program but the report does not say which of the group is not participating in the lawsuit. It does however point out that three current members of the 2018 team are involved with the lawsuit: Antoine Winfield Jr., Seth Green and Antonio Shenault.
“We are aware of the lawsuit served on behalf of several current and former students,” the school said in a statement released to ESPN. “The University thoughtfully and thoroughly responds when faced with disturbing allegations, and provides extensive process to students accused of misconduct, including the opportunity to be heard during thorough investigations, panel hearings, and Provost review. Further, aggrieved students have a right to review by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. We will vigorously defend the University.”
The lawyers for the group are seeking $45 million in damages, or about $5 million per player.
While there are a lot of details involved in the story, most will remember the initial fallout from 10 players getting suspended when the Gophers entire football team held a short boycott of activities shortly before they played in the Holiday Bowl. The team eventually relented from the boycott and went on to beat Washington State in the game but the damage was already done to many involved and then-head coach Tracy Claeys was eventually fired after supporting his players in the matter (he somewhat ironically was later hired by the Cougars as their new defensive coordinator).
No charges were brought in the matter by prosecutors but the heart of the lawsuit alleges mishandling by the university in how they dealt with the case internally — including the eventual suspensions and expulsions of the 10 players. It goes without saying that this will be something to keep an eye out for over the coming months and years, to say nothing of the awkwardness of having three Gophers playing for and suing their own school at the same time this season.