‘The Process’ keeps going West as Texas A&M hires former Alabama staffer to run recruiting

Jun 9, 2018
Say what you want about Jimbo Fisher going to Texas A&M but the new head coach will not stop adding people with experience in the SEC West to his new operation in College Station.

Not long after it surfaced that the school had added former LSU General Manager Austin Thomas to the staff in a player personnel role, it seems the Aggies signed up another person with experience in the league by naming former Alabama staffer Leah Knight as the program’s new Director of Recruiting.

Knight graduated from Alabama and spent most of the past season as the Crimson Tide’s Director of Football Recruiting before leaving the position in March. It seems the pull of SEC football is just too strong however and she wound up linking back up with a Nick Saban disciple in Fisher to help with his efforts to recruit the Lone Star State. Prior to her short stint in Tuscaloosa, Knight also held similar recruiting-focused positions on Mike Bobo’s staff at Colorado State and under Willie Taggart‘s staff at USF.

Based on all these off-the-field moves though, it seems Fisher is quickly turning the Aggies’ motto of ‘Gig’em’ into ‘Hire ’em’ based on how quickly he’s adding support staffers in College Station. We’re not sure that was the original aim of Saban’s famed ‘Process’ but A&M’s western version seems to have no qualms copying the best in order to beat the best.

Former Clemson DT Josh Belk is flipping sides after committing to South Carolina

Jun 9, 2018
Josh Belk is crossing enemy lines in the Palmetto state and moving from Clemson to South Carolina, trading orange and regalia for garnet and black in a way fans from the area probably can’t conceive.

The former four-star coming out of high school was ranked by 247Sports as the second-best player in the state as part of the Class of 2018 and enrolled early with the Tigers, going through an entire spring practice in the program before deciding to transfer in May without even playing a snap for Dabo Swinney. The Gamecocks were a big factor in Belk’s initial recruitment and appeared to land him on the second try when he made things official on Twitter Friday night.

Unless a waiver can be run through the process prior to kickoff in September, Belk will have to sit a year before taking the field in 2019 with four seasons of eligibility left. His high school coach told The State when he initially announced a transfer that a family matter was at the heart of his decision to change schools and while Clemson is certainly a good in-state option, Columbia is about half the distance from where Belk grew up.

Another SEC program, Georgia, also received a visit from Belk but it seems the home state pull was just too big to pass up.

Clemson’s depth along the defensive line has taken a bit of a hit the past few months even before this decision but it’s not like the Tigers aren’t well set there with four returning All-Americans and a new crop of five-stars set to take over behind them. On the flip side, Belk will be able to have an easier route to playing time with the Gamecocks when he eventually becomes eligible — as well as add a bit of drama for whenever he steps onto the field against his former school in the Palmetto Bowl.

Latest Heisman odds have Stanford’s Bryce Love, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor out front

Jun 9, 2018
Quarterbacks have dominated the conversation when it comes to the Heisman Trophy but 2018 could be a little different when it comes to the nation’s most outstanding player thanks to several running backs elbowing their way to the front of the line.

According to ESPN, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas just posted their first set of odds for the Heisman this season and have installed Stanford tailback Bryce Love as the betting favorite for the award at 5-1 odds. Following closely on his heels is Wisconsin sophomore back Jonathan Taylor at 7-1 odds.

Love followed in the big shoes left behind on the Farm by Christian McCaffrey and was sensational last season, rushing for 2,118 yards (second in FBS) and won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country. Similar to his fellow Stanford teammates though, he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman to eventual winner Baker Mayfield — the fifth time a Cardinal player finished second in the voting since Toby Gerhart narrowly missed out on the trophy in 2009. While being the favorite by no means guarantees a great season, it does give Love a little extra, um, well… love to kick off his 2018 campaign to shed the groomsman label and finally become a groom himself when it comes to the award.

As for Taylor, he had a terrific debut campaign for the Badgers with 1,977 yards as a true freshman and led his team to an undefeated regular season record, a division title and an Orange Bowl victory. After his spot on the board however it’s all the glamour position of quarterbacks according to the Westgate, which lists Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa at 10-1, followed by Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Arizona’s Khalil Tate all at 14-1.

There’s not been too much movement in the odds following the conclusion of the 2017 season, as Bovada listed Love and Taylor as their two biggest favorites back in January. The full, updated, odds from the Westgate are below:

Love (5-1)

Taylor (7-1)

Tagovailoa (10-1)

Fromm, Herbert, Tate (14-1)

Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (20-1)

Joe Moorhead pushes back on Will Muschamp’s SEC recruiting theory

Jun 9, 2018
Joe Moorhead hasn’t even coached a game in the SEC yet but he’s already sending subtle shots to other coaches in the league who might be trying to paint him in a negative light.

In a long interview with USA Today about adjusting to life at Mississippi State after decades spent as an assistant and head coach in the Northeast, Moorhead pretty firmly pushed back at a few theories of how to recruit in the area and why he could conceivably be at a disadvantage with all his experience coming north of the Mason-Dixon line.

“I truly believe the regional aspect of recruiting and coaching couldn’t be more overblown,” he said. “If you can recruit you can recruit. If you can coach you can coach.” Nick Saban and Urban Meyer aren’t Southern, he finishes, and they did OK in the SEC.

“Where you’re born doesn’t guarantee success,” he tells them, “but it doesn’t eliminate it.”

The comments can be seen as a fairly direct response to South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, an SEC veteran at several schools, who told The State at league meetings that recruiting in the conference is different from anywhere else and presents some difficulty for outsiders to pick up on and manage.

“As much as anything, what’s different in our league is the recruiting element,” Muschamp said. “It’s 24/7, 365 and you have to be involved or it will get away from you. That’s what a lot of coaches who come in our league don’t always understand is that side of it.”

Moorhead definitely has a good point about two of the most dominant coaches in recent SEC history being from elsewhere and still cleaning up on the recruiting trail. In the end, their tenacity at going after top prospects is what separates the Saban’s and Meyers’ of the world from the pack much more so than where they’re from or what kind of accent they might have — certainly the more relatable traits to takeaway for somebody new to the area.

Muschamp’s original comments came as he was asked about new Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who also has a lengthy resume filled with SEC experience. While we may not be able to test this insider/outsider theory completely using Moorhead and Pruitt as examples, the two newbies do serve as a nice dichotomy as to how to approach the job of running one of the league’s 14 programs.

Perhaps the biggest shame however, is that the Bulldogs and Gamecocks don’t meet again in the regular season until 2023 so we won’t get the head-to-head clash between Muschamp and Moorhead to prove who’s right on the subject between the lines.

LSU AD holds firm on not playing Texas A&M (or anybody else) on Thanksgiving

Jun 9, 2018
Texas A&M has more traditions than most schools and one of the ones the Aggies have developed over the years was the great combination of turkey and football — i.e. playing on Thanksgiving. For decades that meant taking on rival Texas but since the school moved to the SEC it has also included a few games against regional rival LSU.

If the program wants to continue doing so however, they’ll have to find somebody other than the Tigers to play.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News at SEC spring meetings last week, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva seemed to firmly draw a line in the sand on the holiday kickoff with his team.

“We’re not playing on Thanksgiving,” Alleva said, saying the day itself should be reserved to spend time with family.

LSU and Texas A&M have basically ended the season with each other in an SEC West battle since 2013 and played on Thanksgiving in both 2014 and 2016. The on/off again nature of playing on the holiday seemed to be put to bed when the league made the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State a traditional Thanksgiving night game most years but we’re sure the door was still open if the two other schools wanted to arrange something.

That’s not in the cards anymore though and when Jimbo Fisher faces off against one of his former schools in either College Station or Baton Rouge, it seems like a lock that it will take place on a traditional Saturday in November.