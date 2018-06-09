‘The Process’ keeps going West as Texas A&M hires former Alabama staffer to run recruiting

Say what you want about Jimbo Fisher going to Texas A&M but the new head coach will not stop adding people with experience in the SEC West to his new operation in College Station.
Not long after it surfaced that the school had added former LSU General Manager Austin Thomas to the staff in a player personnel role, it seems the Aggies signed up another person with experience in the league by naming former Alabama staffer Leah Knight as the program’s new Director of Recruiting.
Knight graduated from Alabama and spent most of the past season as the Crimson Tide’s Director of Football Recruiting before leaving the position in March. It seems the pull of SEC football is just too strong however and she wound up linking back up with a Nick Saban disciple in Fisher to help with his efforts to recruit the Lone Star State. Prior to her short stint in Tuscaloosa, Knight also held similar recruiting-focused positions on Mike Bobo’s staff at Colorado State and under Willie Taggart‘s staff at USF.
Based on all these off-the-field moves though, it seems Fisher is quickly turning the Aggies’ motto of ‘Gig’em’ into ‘Hire ’em’ based on how quickly he’s adding support staffers in College Station. We’re not sure that was the original aim of Saban’s famed ‘Process’ but A&M’s western version seems to have no qualms copying the best in order to beat the best.