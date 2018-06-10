Auto dealer deletes photo of Clemson WR Tee Higgins with fancy car

There may have been some slight panic attacks for the Clemson football program this weekend after an auto dealer posted an image of wide receiver Tee Higgins in front of a top-of-the-line sports car. Fortunately for Clemson, there may be no real need for the NCAA to come open an investigation after the auto dealer deleted the image from its Facebook page rather quickly.

The photo of Higgins came from True Auto Mart in Piedmont, South Carolina. With Higgins posing in front of a McLaren Spider valued at about $200,000, the message from the dealer thanked Higgins for coming to purchase a vehicle at the dealer. Naturally, with the message attached to a photo of a prominent wide receiver from a college football program, it was easy for many to come to a quick conclusion that Higgins bought the car in the photo.

The dealership went on the record to say Higgins did not purchase the car he posed with in the photo, although he did take a ride in it.

“Mr. Higgins didn’t purchase the car in the picture,” the dealer later clarified, according to a report from FitsNews. “However he did love the McLaren and went for a ride in it. It gave him a lot of inspiration to be even better so he can get one with his signing bonus when he gets drafted to the NFL.”

Higgins also requested the image be taken down from the dealer’s Facebook page. Per FitsNews; “We took the picture down at the request of Mr. Higgins,” another subsequent post from the dealership added. “We did not want to cause any problems for him even though there has been no wrong doing from him or us. We just wanted to post a picture with him in front of a nice car. We are working on getting him in one of our cars currently. We never said he bought the car he was standing in front of. Our other pictures we have of customers states the car they bought. This picture never stated what car he bought if any. People are always quick to judge and come to a false conclusion. It is a shame that a lot of people just want ridicule instead of saying something nice.”

A quick scan of the dealer’s Facebook page shows a string of photos of customers posing in front of their new purchases. The image with Higgins was clearly a publicity stunt for the dealer with no regard for any potential NCAA issues that may arise.

