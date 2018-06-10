Auto dealer deletes photo of Clemson WR Tee Higgins with fancy car

There may have been some slight panic attacks for the Clemson football program this weekend after an auto dealer posted an image of wide receiver Tee Higgins in front of a top-of-the-line sports car. Fortunately for Clemson, there may be no real need for the NCAA to come open an investigation after the auto dealer deleted the image from its Facebook page rather quickly.
The photo of Higgins came from True Auto Mart in Piedmont, South Carolina. With Higgins posing in front of a McLaren Spider valued at about $200,000, the message from the dealer thanked Higgins for coming to purchase a vehicle at the dealer. Naturally, with the message attached to a photo of a prominent wide receiver from a college football program, it was easy for many to come to a quick conclusion that Higgins bought the car in the photo.
The dealership went on the record to say Higgins did not purchase the car he posed with in the photo, although he did take a ride in it.
“Mr. Higgins didn’t purchase the car in the picture,” the dealer later clarified, according to a report from FitsNews. “However he did love the McLaren and went for a ride in it. It gave him a lot of inspiration to be even better so he can get one with his signing bonus when he gets drafted to the NFL.”
Higgins also requested the image be taken down from the dealer’s Facebook page. Per FitsNews;
“We took the picture down at the request of Mr. Higgins,” another subsequent post from the dealership added. “We did not want to cause any problems for him even though there has been no wrong doing from him or us. We just wanted to post a picture with him in front of a nice car. We are working on getting him in one of our cars currently. We never said he bought the car he was standing in front of. Our other pictures we have of customers states the car they bought. This picture never stated what car he bought if any. People are always quick to judge and come to a false conclusion. It is a shame that a lot of people just want ridicule instead of saying something nice.”
A quick scan of the dealer’s Facebook page shows a string of photos of customers posing in front of their new purchases. The image with Higgins was clearly a publicity stunt for the dealer with no regard for any potential NCAA issues that may arise.
It seems that Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has been busy this weekend making his recruiting pitches. Sunday was quite a busy day for the Gophers recruiting news with the addition of a quartet of three-star recruits to help pad the defensive depth for the program.
Defensive tackle Deangelo Griffin, safety T.J. Robinson, and linebackers Donald Willis and James Gordon IV all committed to the Gophers for the Class of 2019. All are considered three-star players by recruiting services and should help add some depth to the Minnesota roster. Robinson, Griffin, and Gordon shared their announcements on Twitter, with the appropriate photos of them posing with Fleck and an oar.
Perhaps even more promising for Fleck is from where these recruits are coming. Willis is from Ohio. Gordon and Robinson are from Florida. Griffin is from Georgia. For Minnesota, the need to build some recruiting pipelines in football-talent rich states like these is essential because the Gophers simply cannot rely heavily on in-state talent if the quality of the roster is to improve.
Minnesota is coming off a 5-7 season in Fleck’s Big Ten debut. It was the first season without a bowl trip for the Gophers since 2011.
One of the biggest offseason stories revolving around the UAB football program has been what will the future outlook for the Blazers football stadium looks like. In recent months, steps toward moving the team out of Legion Field and into a brand new stadium in downtown Birmingham have been taken with great stride. On Friday, a lease agreement between UAB and the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority was approved by the Board of Trustees.
The 20-year agreement will allow UAB to play anywhere between six and 10 home games per season in the still-to-be-constructed downtown football stadium. According to a report from Al.com, each home game will cost UAB $25,000 over the course of the first 10 years, after which point the cost per game will be renegotiated for the remainder of the contract. In addition to home games, UAB will also pay $10,000 for each UAB spring game and will pay $15,000 for any postseason game that may take place in the new stadium (for example, a Conference USA championship game). As part of the deal, UAB will be able to hold up to 20 practices per year in the new stadium at no extra cost, and UAB football schedule will take priority over any other events to be held in the stadium.
The cost of playing games in the newly constructed stadium will run $10,000 higher than what UAB currently pays to hold home games in aging Legion Field. A new stadium in downtown Birmingham is expected to be completed in time for the 2021 season, at which point UAB will officially move its football program to its new home.
UAB has played home games in Legion Field in Birmingham since the program started in 1991. Originally constructed in 1926, Legion Field has long been a staple of football in the state of Alabama that has hosted the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn as well as professional football teams from the USFL, CFL, XFL and more. Legion Field is the current home of the Birmingham Bowl.
Say what you want about Jimbo Fisher going to Texas A&M but the new head coach will not stop adding people with experience in the SEC West to his new operation in College Station.
Not long after it surfaced that the school had added former LSU General Manager Austin Thomas to the staff in a player personnel role, it seems the Aggies signed up another person with experience in the league by naming former Alabama staffer Leah Knight as the program’s new Director of Recruiting.
Knight graduated from Alabama and spent most of the past season as the Crimson Tide’s Director of Football Recruiting before leaving the position in March. It seems the pull of SEC football is just too strong however and she wound up linking back up with a Nick Saban disciple in Fisher to help with his efforts to recruit the Lone Star State. Prior to her short stint in Tuscaloosa, Knight also held similar recruiting-focused positions on Mike Bobo’s staff at Colorado State and under Willie Taggart‘s staff at USF.
Based on all these off-the-field moves though, it seems Fisher is quickly turning the Aggies’ motto of ‘Gig’em’ into ‘Hire ’em’ based on how quickly he’s adding support staffers in College Station. We’re not sure that was the original aim of Saban’s famed ‘Process’ but A&M’s western version seems to have no qualms copying the best in order to beat the best.
Josh Belk is crossing enemy lines in the Palmetto state and moving from Clemson to South Carolina, trading orange and regalia for garnet and black in a way fans from the area probably can’t conceive.
The former four-star coming out of high school was ranked by 247Sports as the second-best player in the state as part of the Class of 2018 and enrolled early with the Tigers, going through an entire spring practice in the program before deciding to transfer in May without even playing a snap for Dabo Swinney. The Gamecocks were a big factor in Belk’s initial recruitment and appeared to land him on the second try when he made things official on Twitter Friday night.
Unless a waiver can be run through the process prior to kickoff in September, Belk will have to sit a year before taking the field in 2019 with four seasons of eligibility left. His high school coach told The State when he initially announced a transfer that a family matter was at the heart of his decision to change schools and while Clemson is certainly a good in-state option, Columbia is about half the distance from where Belk grew up.
Another SEC program, Georgia, also received a visit from Belk but it seems the home state pull was just too big to pass up.
Clemson’s depth along the defensive line has taken a bit of a hit the past few months even before this decision but it’s not like the Tigers aren’t well set there with four returning All-Americans and a new crop of five-stars set to take over behind them. On the flip side, Belk will be able to have an easier route to playing time with the Gamecocks when he eventually becomes eligible — as well as add a bit of drama for whenever he steps onto the field against his former school in the Palmetto Bowl.