Minnesota’s been rowing through recruiting pickups this weekend

It seems that Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck has been busy this weekend making his recruiting pitches. Sunday was quite a busy day for the Gophers recruiting news with the addition of a quartet of three-star recruits to help pad the defensive depth for the program.
Defensive tackle Deangelo Griffin, safety T.J. Robinson, and linebackers Donald Willis and James Gordon IV all committed to the Gophers for the Class of 2019. All are considered three-star players by recruiting services and should help add some depth to the Minnesota roster. Robinson, Griffin, and Gordon shared their announcements on Twitter, with the appropriate photos of them posing with Fleck and an oar.
Perhaps even more promising for Fleck is from where these recruits are coming. Willis is from Ohio. Gordon and Robinson are from Florida. Griffin is from Georgia. For Minnesota, the need to build some recruiting pipelines in football-talent rich states like these is essential because the Gophers simply cannot rely heavily on in-state talent if the quality of the roster is to improve.
Minnesota is coming off a 5-7 season in Fleck’s Big Ten debut. It was the first season without a bowl trip for the Gophers since 2011.