AAC revenue dips below $75 million

The American Athletic Conference may view itself as a power conference program, but the revenue situation for the conference continues to paint a much different picture. Documents for the past fiscal year obtained by The Orlando Sentinel show the AAC recorded a revenue of $74.47 million for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, a drop of six percent from the previous year.
In the previous year, the AAC reported a revenue of $79.297 million. It’s important to make note that this fiscal year figure does not include any revenue obtained by placing UCF in a New Years Six bowl game this past football season. That will be reflected in the 2017-2018 fiscal year figures. The AAC did not have a team in the New Years Six lineup during the 2016-2017 fiscal year (Western Michigan of the MAC crashed the NY6 party). UCF played in the Peach Bowl this past season, which should boost the figures for the next fiscal year revenue figures.
Of course, the revenue the AAC recorded for the past fiscal year continues to be overpowered by the massive revenues being recorded by the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and the SEC. However, the AAC’s revenue still carries the torch for the non-power conferences. This downward trend does stress more on the importance of the conference being proactive in securing a forward-thinking media rights deal for when the current TV deal expires in 2020. This is where AAC commissioner Mike Aresco will fight hard to make sure his conference has a deal he deems fair to the entire conference, which he does not feel is the case right now.
Via The Orlando Sentinel;
“The real game-changer for us would be TV because we’re just not getting anywhere near what we deserve in TV,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “It’s a throwback to that five-year ago period when we were very unstable and the whole situation was unstable and that’s just not remotely true now.
“I think at the time, I don’t think anyone realized how powerful our schools could become. We’ve established ourselves as a nationally relevant and respected conference and now it’s a question of let’s make sure that results in a TV deal that we need to keep this going. It’s a mixture of exposure and revenue.”
The AAC did have a rough start in terms of conference stability was concerned, but the conference has come together to form a formidable conference as programs like Houston, Memphis, UCF, USF, and Navy have played well. The conference will also be boosted with the addition of Wichita State in basketball.
After initially choosing to move on from playing football for West Virginia to pursue track and field opportunities, it appears Adam Shuler will stick to the gridiron after all. He will just be doing so with a new school.
Shuler announced his decision to transfer to Florida with a brief message on Twitter. The transfer to the Florida Gators brings the Florida native closer to home for the remainder of his college career. As a graduate transfer, Shuler will be eligible to play right away for Florida this fall. Because of that, Florida will get a nice little boost of quality depth on the defensive line. Florida has not made the transfer official, however. It is also confirmed Shuler will resume his football playing for the Gators or if he will just focus on track.
Shuler played in 12 games (starting 10 of those games) for West Virginia last season, in which he recorded three sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Despite the experience as a starter, Shuler was listed as a back-up option on the West Virginia depth chart this spring. Where he will slide into the mix in Gainesville will remain to be seen, but any chance to add some experienced depth is a plus for any program.
Virginia Tech completed its non-conference schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the addition of a home-and-home series against Middle Tennessee. The series, announced today, helps fill a void in Virginia Tech’s schedule that was created with the loss of a series to be played against Michigan that was canceled earlier this year.
Virginia Tech will make a road trip to Middle Tennessee in the first game of the home-and-home deal on September 19, 2020. The Hokies will host the Blue Raiders the following season on September 11, 2021. The 2020 road game for Virginia Tech will come a week after hosting Penn State. The 2021 home game will be played a week before visiting West Virginia. The games against Penn State and West Virginia satisfy Virginia Tech’s non-conference scheduling requirement to include at least one power conference opponent.
The home-and-home series is a nice asset for Middle Tennessee as well. The school announced Virginia Tech will be the fifth ACC program to visit Middle Tennessee. Other ACC members to play in Murfreesboro include Maryland (now in the Big Ten), Virginia, and Georgia Tech. Duke is scheduled to make a visit in 2019.
The addition of Virginia Tech to the Middle Tennessee schedule required a change in the schedule for Middle Tennessee. A game against Liberty in 2020 was bumped back to October 3, 2026.
Michigan previously agreed to pay Virginia Tech $375,000 to cancel the home-and-home series. Michigan filled the vacancies with games against Washington (which was rescheduled) and Arkansas State.
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has just landed his biggest recruit as head coach of the Wildcats. Hunter Johnson, a former five-star quarterback, has officially been added to the Northwestern football family after a transfer from Clemson.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Wildcat family,” Johnson said in a released statement. “The program that Coach Fitzgerald and his staff have built at Northwestern is phenomenal, and one my family has had the opportunity to get to know and trust. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for all their support over the past year-and-a-half.”
“We are ecstatic to add a player of Hunter’s caliber and character to our program,” said Fitzgerald in a released statement. “He comes from an outstanding family, one we’ve had the opportunity to know for many years, and he will fit right in to the culture we continue to build here in Evanston. I’m excited for the opportunity to be his coach and look forward to him joining our football family on campus this month.”
Johnson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules, which actually works out well for Northwestern anyway. The Wildcats will get one more year out of starter Clayton Thorson at quarterback before he moves on. That allows Johnson to spend a year getting adjusted to Northwestern and prepare for the starting job in 2019. Johnson will have three years of eligibility to use and can burn his redshirt season this year.
Nebraska will open a home-and-home series against old Big 12 (and Big 8) rival Colorado this fall in Lincoln. The Huskers will renew their rivalry with Oklahoma beginning in 2021. Could there be more former Big 12 opponents popping up on future Nebraska football schedules in the years to come? It appears to at least be a discussion ongoing in Lincoln.
Nebraska Athletics Director Bill Moos mentioned the possibility of adding Kansas and Kansas State back on the schedule for non-conference play while speaking to the media at a summer Nebraska football tour stop.
How far those discussions have gone was not confirmed, but it is enough to get the imagination wondering just when Nebraska may step on the same field as either Kansas or Kansas State again. A look at the future schedules suggests it won’t be any time soon.
Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State all play nine-conference schedules in the Big Ten and Big 12, leaving just three non-conference dates to fill each season. Nebraska already has its non-conference slate booked through 2022 and has just one vacancy to fill in 2023 and 2024 before having some more openings available in 2025. The catch is Nebraska already has a power conference opponent lined up on the schedule through 2031, which suggests Nebraska may not want to add another power conference opponent that may require booking a road game as part of the deal (even if that power conference opponent happens to be Kansas).
Kansas State’s non-conference schedule is booked as well with all vacancies filled through the 2022 season and power conference opponents lined up through 2031. Kansas is booked through 2021 but already has a power conference opponent on the schedule annually through 2024 and again in 2027 and 2028.
Schedules can be modified, of course, but unless any schedules are changed to accommodate any potential games between Nebraska and Kansas or Kansas State, we’ll be waiting quite some time for the Huskers to meet either of these particular former conference foes in non-conference play again.