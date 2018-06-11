Bronco Mendenhall comments show Virginia is still rebuilding

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall knew coming to Virginia he was going to have a tall order to rebuild the football program. After two straight losing seasons, Mendenhall seems to still think there is a good amount of work to do in putting together a football roster capable of competing in the ACC.
“I believe we have 27 ACC-caliber football players on our roster today,” Mendenhall said in a story published by The Daily Progress. Mendenhall chose to address the current state of the team in such a direct and honest fashion rather than allow the so-called fake news to run wild with its own speculation.
“You don’t have to rely on any other source,” Mendenhall said. “What I’ve learned in the world of college football and through the world of reporting is if all areas of the world and all topics are reported on as they are in sport, I would question the authenticity and sincerity and accuracy.”
Virginia was a young team last season, so maybe the experience of getting on the field will pay off a little more this season. Virginia did increase its win total from two wins in Mendenhall’s first season to six and a bowl trip last fall. Virginia ended the year with a losing record following a loss in the Military Bowl.
According to the Rivals team recruiting rankings, Virginia had the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the Class of 2018 among the 14 ACC programs. The 2017 and 2016 classes ranked 11th in the ACC. Virginia hasn’t finished in the top half of the ACC recruiting rankings since 2013. As a result, Virginia has created an uphill battle to being able to compete for a division title, let alone the ACC championship. At the same time Virginia has fallen behind in recruiting talent, Miami has seemingly bounced back and Virginia Tech remains a viable threat. Florida State and Clemson will always land quality classes as well and programs like Louisville and NC State will pull in some good talent as well.
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has just landed his biggest recruit as head coach of the Wildcats. Hunter Johnson, a former five-star quarterback, has officially been added to the Northwestern football family after a transfer from Clemson.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Wildcat family,” Johnson said in a released statement. “The program that Coach Fitzgerald and his staff have built at Northwestern is phenomenal, and one my family has had the opportunity to get to know and trust. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for all their support over the past year-and-a-half.”
“We are ecstatic to add a player of Hunter’s caliber and character to our program,” said Fitzgerald in a released statement. “He comes from an outstanding family, one we’ve had the opportunity to know for many years, and he will fit right in to the culture we continue to build here in Evanston. I’m excited for the opportunity to be his coach and look forward to him joining our football family on campus this month.”
Johnson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules, which actually works out well for Northwestern anyway. The Wildcats will get one more year out of starter Clayton Thorson at quarterback before he moves on. That allows Johnson to spend a year getting adjusted to Northwestern and prepare for the starting job in 2019. Johnson will have three years of eligibility to use and can burn his redshirt season this year.
Nebraska will open a home-and-home series against old Big 12 (and Big 8) rival Colorado this fall in Lincoln. The Huskers will renew their rivalry with Oklahoma beginning in 2021. Could there be more former Big 12 opponents popping up on future Nebraska football schedules in the years to come? It appears to at least be a discussion ongoing in Lincoln.
Nebraska Athletics Director Bill Moos mentioned the possibility of adding Kansas and Kansas State back on the schedule for non-conference play while speaking to the media at a summer Nebraska football tour stop.
How far those discussions have gone was not confirmed, but it is enough to get the imagination wondering just when Nebraska may step on the same field as either Kansas or Kansas State again. A look at the future schedules suggests it won’t be any time soon.
Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State all play nine-conference schedules in the Big Ten and Big 12, leaving just three non-conference dates to fill each season. Nebraska already has its non-conference slate booked through 2022 and has just one vacancy to fill in 2023 and 2024 before having some more openings available in 2025. The catch is Nebraska already has a power conference opponent lined up on the schedule through 2031, which suggests Nebraska may not want to add another power conference opponent that may require booking a road game as part of the deal (even if that power conference opponent happens to be Kansas).
Kansas State’s non-conference schedule is booked as well with all vacancies filled through the 2022 season and power conference opponents lined up through 2031. Kansas is booked through 2021 but already has a power conference opponent on the schedule annually through 2024 and again in 2027 and 2028.
Schedules can be modified, of course, but unless any schedules are changed to accommodate any potential games between Nebraska and Kansas or Kansas State, we’ll be waiting quite some time for the Huskers to meet either of these particular former conference foes in non-conference play again.
Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai and running back Kaiwi Chung were arrested for third-degree misdemeanor assault following an alleged assault at a nightclub in Honolulu over the weekend. Neither player has been charged, according to a report from Hawaii News Now.
According to the report out of Hawaii, the two players were involved in an incident in which an unidentified man allegedly pushed a woman to the ground at a nightclub. The two football players were in the area of the incident at the time it allegedly occurred and it is reported the two players pursued the man responsible for the alleged pushing of the woman. How or why, specifically, Tavai and Chung were connected to the incident is unconfirmed at this time.
Tavai was Hawaii’s leading tackler in 2017 with 124 tackles, 66 of which were solo tackles. He earned second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. Chung contributed to the special teams unit and is expected to carry the same role this fall.
There has been no change to the status of either player within the Hawaii football program at this time.
Oh, you thought there were already too many bowl games? In the case, the NCAA Competition Committee reportedly has some bad news for you.
According to Brett McMurphy in a Facebook post, the NCAA Competition Committee will add three new bowl games to the bowl schedule beginning with the 2020 season. Chicago and Myrtle Beach are expected to be the destinations for two of the new bowl games, but the location of the third potential new bowl game is considered up in the air. Per McMurphy, Wrigley Field would host the bowl game in Chicago and host a team from the Big Ten and a team from the ACC (the home of the Chicago Cubs will also host a Northwestern vs. Wisconsin game in 2020). The Big Ten and ACC already have a bowl agreement with the Pinstripe Bowl to play a bowl game in Yankee Stadium. A bowl game in Myrtle Beach would likely include teams from Conference USA, the Sun Belt Conference or the MAC.
In addition to three new bowl games being included in the future bowl schedule, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve a limit on the number of bowl tie-ins any one conference can have. That tie-in cap is determined by the size of a conference. According to the report, the ACC and SEC would be limited to 10 bowl tie-ins (the ACC would also include Notre Dame). The Big Ten would be limited to eight tie-ins, the Pac-12 limited to seven, and the Big 12 restricted to no more than six tie-ins. Why those numbers for the ACC, SEC, and Big Ten vary despite having the same number of conference members in each is unconfirmed. The American and Conference USA can have seven bowl tie-ins, and MAC and Mountain West can have six, and the Sun Belt can have five. Keep in mind, each conference could end up sending more teams to a bowl game if space allows for it. These are just restrictions on the automatic tie-ins to bowl games that can be arranged by the conference.
With three new bowl games and no subtractions from the current bowl line-up, the total of bowl games will be brought to 43 including the College Football Playoff and national championship game. That leaves 84 spots to fill among the 130 FBS programs. It’s worth noting last week the Pac-12 announced a new rule that will prohibit five-win teams from the conference to participate in a bowl game regardless of APR qualifications if vacancies remain. This seems like poor timing for the Pac-12.