Nebraska AD Bill Moos mentions possibility of adding Kansas, Kansas State on future football schedule

Nebraska will open a home-and-home series against old Big 12 (and Big 8) rival Colorado this fall in Lincoln. The Huskers will renew their rivalry with Oklahoma beginning in 2021. Could there be more former Big 12 opponents popping up on future Nebraska football schedules in the years to come? It appears to at least be a discussion ongoing in Lincoln.

Nebraska Athletics Director Bill Moos mentioned the possibility of adding Kansas and Kansas State back on the schedule for non-conference play while speaking to the media at a summer Nebraska football tour stop.

Bill Moos said he’s talked to Scott Frost about scheduling Kansas and Kansas State in the future. #Huskers — Brian Rosenthal (@GBRosenthal) June 11, 2018

How far those discussions have gone was not confirmed, but it is enough to get the imagination wondering just when Nebraska may step on the same field as either Kansas or Kansas State again. A look at the future schedules suggests it won’t be any time soon.

Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State all play nine-conference schedules in the Big Ten and Big 12, leaving just three non-conference dates to fill each season. Nebraska already has its non-conference slate booked through 2022 and has just one vacancy to fill in 2023 and 2024 before having some more openings available in 2025. The catch is Nebraska already has a power conference opponent lined up on the schedule through 2031, which suggests Nebraska may not want to add another power conference opponent that may require booking a road game as part of the deal (even if that power conference opponent happens to be Kansas).

Kansas State’s non-conference schedule is booked as well with all vacancies filled through the 2022 season and power conference opponents lined up through 2031. Kansas is booked through 2021 but already has a power conference opponent on the schedule annually through 2024 and again in 2027 and 2028.

Schedules can be modified, of course, but unless any schedules are changed to accommodate any potential games between Nebraska and Kansas or Kansas State, we’ll be waiting quite some time for the Huskers to meet either of these particular former conference foes in non-conference play again.

