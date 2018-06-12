Jomon Dotson leaves Washington as grad transfer, lands at Nevada

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a brief scheduling interlude right below, it’s back to the transfer train carrying yet another college football player from his original home.

The latest to move on is Jomon Dotson, who confirmed to the Napa Valley Register over the weekend that he has decided to transfer from Washington. Not only that, but the running back-turned-cornerback revealed his transfer destination — Nevada.

Dotson has already graduated from UW with a sociology degree, which of course means he’ll be eligible to play for the Wolf Pack in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as Dotson’s final year of eligibility.

“This is better for my family,” the California native told the Register. “They won’t have to travel as far to come see me for my last year.”

Dotson was a running back for the Huskies his first three years in Seattle before moving to the defensive secondary following the 2016 season. He played in all 13 games last season, returning an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a Week 2 romp over Montana.

In 2016, Dotson’s 260 yards rushing were third on the team. He finishes the Huskies portion of his playing career with 302 yards rushing and 11 tackles.