Jomon Dotson leaves Washington as grad transfer, lands at Nevada

After a brief scheduling interlude right below, it’s back to the transfer train carrying yet another college football player from his original home.
The latest to move on is Jomon Dotson, who confirmed to the Napa Valley Register over the weekend that he has decided to transfer from Washington. Not only that, but the running back-turned-cornerback revealed his transfer destination — Nevada.
Dotson has already graduated from UW with a sociology degree, which of course means he’ll be eligible to play for the Wolf Pack in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as Dotson’s final year of eligibility.
“This is better for my family,” the California native told the Register. “They won’t have to travel as far to come see me for my last year.”
Dotson was a running back for the Huskies his first three years in Seattle before moving to the defensive secondary following the 2016 season. He played in all 13 games last season, returning an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a Week 2 romp over Montana.
In 2016, Dotson’s 260 yards rushing were third on the team. He finishes the Huskies portion of his playing career with 302 yards rushing and 11 tackles.
Kyle Vasey is probably the only Penn State starter who was to supplement himself by working until 3 a.m., five nights a week, just to stay on the team.
The Lackawaxen, Pa., native started all 13 games as the Nittany Lions’ long snapper in 2017, and did so without the benefit of a scholarship. That’s going to change moving forward, though, because Franklin stopped by a Penn State workout today to put Vasey on scholarship.
“Unreal moment,” Vasey tweeted later, “can’t thank my family, teammates, coaches, all the support staffs, and Penn State community enough for all the help they’ve done to help me get there.”
Western Kentucky and Liberty have met previously as members of the FCS. In the coming years, they’ll do so again, although this time they’ll both be FBS programs.
Both schools announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Flames will travel to Bowling Green for a Sept. 19, 2020, game, with the Hilltoppers returning the favor by taking a trip to Lynchburg Sept. 6, 2025.
The two previous meetings between the programs came in 1995 and 1996, with the Flames winning both matchups by a combined score of 72-50.
In addition to that home-and-home, Liberty also announced that it’s September of 2020 game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved to October of 2026. The need for that move arose as a result of MTSU scheduling a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech.
“I also want to extend thanks to Liberty AD Ian McCaw and his staff for being able to move our game in 2020 to make this happen,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “Scheduling is never easy and it takes a lot of people working together and I appreciate what Liberty was able to work out.”
In February of last year, Liberty announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. The Flames will not be eligible for a bowl game in 2018, but will the following season as they become a full-fledged FBS program in 2019.
They will play as a football independent, at least for the time being, because of what one prominent university official claimed were “religious bigots” keeping the team from joining a conference.
Catching up on a bit of recent transfer news here at CFT, with a Conference USA football program one of the latest to become a beneficiary of a Power Five player who moved on from his previous school.
Late last week, Andrew Mike wrote on his personal Twitter account that he is “[e]xcited to announce that I will be transferring to The University of Rice.” Of course, it’s Rice University, but who’s keeping score?
That announcement came less than a week after he took a graduate transfer out of Florida. Of course, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Owls.
A three-star 2014 signee, Mike played in a total of 27 games after redshirting as a true freshman. He played in a dozen games in 2016 and then all 11 in a bowl-less 2017 season that also saw the Gators lose a game to Mother Nature.
Months of speculation has all but officially come to fruition.
Back in late December, Bill Snyder acknowledged in the run-up to Kansas State’s bowl game that Winston Dimel would likely follow his father, K-State offensive coordinator-tuned UTEP head coach Dana Dimel, to El Paso. Six months later, the son announced on Twitter that he would indeed be joining his father as part of the Miners football program.
Dimel left K-State as a graduate transfer, which will allow the fullback to play for his father in 2018. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Dimel started all 39 games the past three seasons. Dimel had 22 rushing touchdowns from 2015-17 — per his former school, he’s one of just 15 Wildcats ever with 20-plus in a career — and added another three receiving touchdowns. His career totals thus far are 73 carries for 241 yards and another 409 yards on 21 receptions.
The 6-1, 235-pound Dimel earned All-Big 12 honors each of the last three seasons — first-team honors in 2015 and 2016, second-team in 2017.