K-State transfer Winston Dimel joins head coach dad at UTEP

By John TaylorJun 12, 2018
Months of speculation has all but officially come to fruition.

Back in late December, Bill Snyder acknowledged in the run-up to Kansas State’s bowl game that Winston Dimel would likely follow his father, K-State offensive coordinator-tuned UTEP head coach Dana Dimel, to El Paso. Six months later, the son announced on Twitter that he would indeed be joining his father as part of the Miners football program.

Dimel left K-State as a graduate transfer, which will allow the fullback to play for his father in 2018.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Dimel started all 39 games the past three seasons. Dimel had 22 rushing touchdowns from 2015-17 — per his former school, he’s one of just 15 Wildcats ever with 20-plus in a career — and added another three receiving touchdowns. His career totals thus far are 73 carries for 241 yards and another 409 yards on 21 receptions.

The 6-1, 235-pound Dimel earned All-Big 12 honors each of the last three seasons — first-team honors in 2015 and 2016, second-team in 2017.

Transferring Wyoming OT Brinkley Jolly lands at SMU

By John TaylorJun 12, 2018
Believe it or not, there’s more transfer news on which to report.

On his social media accounts over the weekend, Brinkley Jolly announced that, after leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason, he has decided to transfer to SMU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Mustangs.

The offensive lineman heads to the AAC school as a graduate transfer who can use his final season of eligibility in 2018.

Jolly played in nine games the last three seasons for the Cowboys, starting eight of those contests. Seven of the starts came at offensive tackle during the latter half of the 2016 season, while the other came last year.

AAC revenue dips below $75 million

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
The American Athletic Conference may view itself as a power conference program, but the revenue situation for the conference continues to paint a much different picture. Documents for the past fiscal year obtained by The Orlando Sentinel show the AAC recorded a revenue of $74.47 million for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, a drop of six percent from the previous year.

In the previous year, the AAC reported a revenue of $79.297 million. It’s important to make note that this fiscal year figure does not include any revenue obtained by placing UCF in a New Years Six bowl game this past football season. That will be reflected in the 2017-2018 fiscal year figures. The AAC did not have a team in the New Years Six lineup during the 2016-2017 fiscal year (Western Michigan of the MAC crashed the NY6 party). UCF played in the Peach Bowl this past season, which should boost the figures for the next fiscal year revenue figures.

Of course, the revenue the AAC recorded for the past fiscal year continues to be overpowered by the massive revenues being recorded by the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and the SEC. However, the AAC’s revenue still carries the torch for the non-power conferences. This downward trend does stress more on the importance of the conference being proactive in securing a forward-thinking media rights deal for when the current TV deal expires in 2020. This is where AAC commissioner Mike Aresco will fight hard to make sure his conference has a deal he deems fair to the entire conference, which he does not feel is the case right now.

Via The Orlando Sentinel;

“The real game-changer for us would be TV because we’re just not getting anywhere near what we deserve in TV,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “It’s a throwback to that five-year ago period when we were very unstable and the whole situation was unstable and that’s just not remotely true now.

“I think at the time, I don’t think anyone realized how powerful our schools could become. We’ve established ourselves as a nationally relevant and respected conference and now it’s a question of let’s make sure that results in a TV deal that we need to keep this going. It’s a mixture of exposure and revenue.”

The AAC did have a rough start in terms of conference stability was concerned, but the conference has come together to form a formidable conference as programs like Houston, Memphis, UCF, USF, and Navy have played well. The conference will also be boosted with the addition of Wichita State in basketball.

WVU transfer DL Adam Shuler appears to be heading to Florida

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
After initially choosing to move on from playing football for West Virginia to pursue track and field opportunities, it appears Adam Shuler will stick to the gridiron after all. He will just be doing so with a new school.

Shuler announced his decision to transfer to Florida with a brief message on Twitter. The transfer to the Florida Gators brings the Florida native closer to home for the remainder of his college career. As a graduate transfer, Shuler will be eligible to play right away for Florida this fall. Because of that, Florida will get a nice little boost of quality depth on the defensive line. Florida has not made the transfer official, however. It is also confirmed Shuler will resume his football playing for the Gators or if he will just focus on track.

Shuler played in 12 games (starting 10 of those games) for West Virginia last season, in which he recorded three sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Despite the experience as a starter, Shuler was listed as a back-up option on the West Virginia depth chart this spring. Where he will slide into the mix in Gainesville will remain to be seen, but any chance to add some experienced depth is a plus for any program.

Virginia Tech, Middle Tennessee line up future series

By Kevin McGuireJun 11, 2018
1 Comment

Virginia Tech completed its non-conference schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the addition of a home-and-home series against Middle Tennessee. The series, announced today, helps fill a void in Virginia Tech’s schedule that was created with the loss of a series to be played against Michigan that was canceled earlier this year.

Virginia Tech will make a road trip to Middle Tennessee in the first game of the home-and-home deal on September 19, 2020. The Hokies will host the Blue Raiders the following season on September 11, 2021. The 2020 road game for Virginia Tech will come a week after hosting Penn State. The 2021 home game will be played a week before visiting West Virginia. The games against Penn State and West Virginia satisfy Virginia Tech’s non-conference scheduling requirement to include at least one power conference opponent.

The home-and-home series is a nice asset for Middle Tennessee as well. The school announced Virginia Tech will be the fifth ACC program to visit Middle Tennessee. Other ACC members to play in Murfreesboro include Maryland (now in the Big Ten), Virginia, and Georgia Tech. Duke is scheduled to make a visit in 2019.

The addition of Virginia Tech to the Middle Tennessee schedule required a change in the schedule for Middle Tennessee. A game against Liberty in 2020 was bumped back to October 3, 2026.

Michigan previously agreed to pay Virginia Tech $375,000 to cancel the home-and-home series. Michigan filled the vacancies with games against Washington (which was rescheduled) and Arkansas State.