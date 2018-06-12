Purdue installs train horn to Ross-Ade Stadium

Western Kentucky and Liberty have met previously as members of the FCS. In the coming years, they’ll do so again, although this time they’ll both be FBS programs.

Both schools announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Flames will travel to Bowling Green for a Sept. 19, 2020, game, with the Hilltoppers returning the favor by taking a trip to Lynchburg Sept. 6, 2025.

The two previous meetings between the programs came in 1995 and 1996, with the Flames winning both matchups by a combined score of 72-50.

In addition to that home-and-home, Liberty also announced that it’s September of 2020 game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved to October of 2026. The need for that move arose as a result of MTSU scheduling a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech.

“I also want to extend thanks to Liberty AD Ian McCaw and his staff for being able to move our game in 2020 to make this happen,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “Scheduling is never easy and it takes a lot of people working together and I appreciate what Liberty was able to work out.”

In February of last year, Liberty announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. The Flames will not be eligible for a bowl game in 2018, but will the following season as they become a full-fledged FBS program in 2019.

They will play as a football independent, at least for the time being, because of what one prominent university official claimed were “religious bigots” keeping the team from joining a conference.