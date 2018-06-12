Getty Images

Western Kentucky, Liberty add future home-and-home

Jun 12, 2018
Western Kentucky and Liberty have met previously as members of the FCS.  In the coming years, they’ll do so again, although this time they’ll both be FBS programs.

Both schools announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series.  The Flames will travel to Bowling Green for a Sept. 19, 2020, game, with the Hilltoppers returning the favor by taking a trip to Lynchburg Sept. 6, 2025.

The two previous meetings between the programs came in 1995 and 1996, with the Flames winning both matchups by a combined score of 72-50.

In addition to that home-and-home, Liberty also announced that it’s September of 2020 game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved to October of 2026.  The need for that move arose as a result of MTSU scheduling a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech.

“I also want to extend thanks to Liberty AD Ian McCaw and his staff for being able to move our game in 2020 to make this happen,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “Scheduling is never easy and it takes a lot of people working together and I appreciate what Liberty was able to work out.”

In February of last year, Liberty announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification.  The Flames will not be eligible for a bowl game in 2018, but will the following season as they become a full-fledged FBS program in 2019.

They will play as a football independent, at least for the time being, because of what one prominent university official claimed were “religious bigots” keeping the team from joining a conference.

Rice gets commitment from Florida grad transfer Andrew Mike

Jun 12, 2018
Catching up on a bit of recent transfer news here at CFT, with a Conference USA football program one of the latest to become a beneficiary of a Power Five player who moved on from his previous school.

Late last week, Andrew Mike wrote on his personal Twitter account that he is “[e]xcited to announce that I will be transferring to The University of Rice.” Of course, it’s Rice University, but who’s keeping score?

That announcement came less than a week after he took a graduate transfer out of Florida. Of course, the offensive lineman will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for the Owls.

A three-star 2014 signee, Mike played in a total of 27 games after redshirting as a true freshman. He played in a dozen games in 2016 and then all 11 in a bowl-less 2017 season that also saw the Gators lose a game to Mother Nature.

K-State transfer Winston Dimel joins head coach dad at UTEP

Jun 12, 2018
Months of speculation has all but officially come to fruition.

Back in late December, Bill Snyder acknowledged in the run-up to Kansas State’s bowl game that Winston Dimel would likely follow his father, K-State offensive coordinator-tuned UTEP head coach Dana Dimel, to El Paso. Six months later, the son announced on Twitter that he would indeed be joining his father as part of the Miners football program.

Dimel left K-State as a graduate transfer, which will allow the fullback to play for his father in 2018.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, Dimel started all 39 games the past three seasons. Dimel had 22 rushing touchdowns from 2015-17 — per his former school, he’s one of just 15 Wildcats ever with 20-plus in a career — and added another three receiving touchdowns. His career totals thus far are 73 carries for 241 yards and another 409 yards on 21 receptions.

The 6-1, 235-pound Dimel earned All-Big 12 honors each of the last three seasons — first-team honors in 2015 and 2016, second-team in 2017.

Transferring Wyoming OT Brinkley Jolly lands at SMU

Jun 12, 2018
Believe it or not, there’s more transfer news on which to report.

On his social media accounts over the weekend, Brinkley Jolly announced that, after leaving Wyoming earlier this offseason, he has decided to transfer to SMU and continue his collegiate playing career with the Mustangs.

The offensive lineman heads to the AAC school as a graduate transfer who can use his final season of eligibility in 2018.

Jolly played in nine games the last three seasons for the Cowboys, starting eight of those contests. Seven of the starts came at offensive tackle during the latter half of the 2016 season, while the other came last year.

AAC revenue dips below $75 million

Jun 11, 2018
The American Athletic Conference may view itself as a power conference program, but the revenue situation for the conference continues to paint a much different picture. Documents for the past fiscal year obtained by The Orlando Sentinel show the AAC recorded a revenue of $74.47 million for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, a drop of six percent from the previous year.

In the previous year, the AAC reported a revenue of $79.297 million. It’s important to make note that this fiscal year figure does not include any revenue obtained by placing UCF in a New Years Six bowl game this past football season. That will be reflected in the 2017-2018 fiscal year figures. The AAC did not have a team in the New Years Six lineup during the 2016-2017 fiscal year (Western Michigan of the MAC crashed the NY6 party). UCF played in the Peach Bowl this past season, which should boost the figures for the next fiscal year revenue figures.

Of course, the revenue the AAC recorded for the past fiscal year continues to be overpowered by the massive revenues being recorded by the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and the SEC. However, the AAC’s revenue still carries the torch for the non-power conferences. This downward trend does stress more on the importance of the conference being proactive in securing a forward-thinking media rights deal for when the current TV deal expires in 2020. This is where AAC commissioner Mike Aresco will fight hard to make sure his conference has a deal he deems fair to the entire conference, which he does not feel is the case right now.

Via The Orlando Sentinel;

“The real game-changer for us would be TV because we’re just not getting anywhere near what we deserve in TV,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “It’s a throwback to that five-year ago period when we were very unstable and the whole situation was unstable and that’s just not remotely true now.

“I think at the time, I don’t think anyone realized how powerful our schools could become. We’ve established ourselves as a nationally relevant and respected conference and now it’s a question of let’s make sure that results in a TV deal that we need to keep this going. It’s a mixture of exposure and revenue.”

The AAC did have a rough start in terms of conference stability was concerned, but the conference has come together to form a formidable conference as programs like Houston, Memphis, UCF, USF, and Navy have played well. The conference will also be boosted with the addition of Wichita State in basketball.