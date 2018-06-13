Ex-Illini QB Jeff George Jr. tweets move to Michigan

It appears you can add another name to Michigan’s quarterbacking fray.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Jeff George Jr. indicated that he has decided to transfer to Michigan. The move to the Wolverines comes nearly five months to the day after George, the son of former Illinois great Jeff George, decided to transfer from the Fighting Illini.
In addition to being eligible this season, the quarterback will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.
In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer in throwing for 1,273 yards. He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.
All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign. His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
In Ann Arbor, George will face an uphill climb to the starting job as Shea Patterson, the Ole Miss transfer recently ruled eligible for 2018, is far and away the frontrunner to claim the role. Also in the mix are redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters (started four games in 2017), redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton.
“I saw it as the best opportunity for me and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh is giving me the chance to compete, which is all I’m asking for,” George told Rivals.com after posting his tweet. “Also, Michigan is an unbelievable program with great history and I’m looking forward to contributing to that in any way possible.”
After a tragic and turbulent last few months, Chase Harrell has decided at where he’ll start over.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Harrell confirmed that he’ll be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arkansas. The move comes nearly three months after the wide receiver used the same social media website to announce that he would be transferring from Kansas.
As a graduate of KU, Harrell is eligible to play immediately at UA in 2018, his final year of eligibility.
In the April social media missive revealing his transfer from the Jayhawks, Harrell alluded to “everything I’ve been through this past 6 months.” In late December, Harrell watched his older brother gunned down and murdered after a verbal argument turned violent at a house party in Texas; three months later, Harrell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
As a redshirt sophomore this past season in Lawrence, Harrell was third on the Jayhawks with 25 receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while his 221 receiving yards were fifth. Harrell will finish the Jayhawks portion of his playing career with 25 catches, 302 yards and five touchdowns.
The extended UMass football family is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The football program announced Tuesday the passing of longtime staffer and assistant coach Paul Gorham this past weekend at the age of 57. Earlier this decade, Gorham was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a respiratory disease, that “ultimately required him to undergo a double lung transplant and double leg amputation,” the school’s release stated.
Gorham was an assistant coach for the Minutemen from 1999-2003 before taking over as the head coach at Sacred Heart. The health issue that ultimately claimed his life forced Gorham to retire from coaching after eight seasons at Sacred Heart.
He subsequently returned to UMass as the football team’s Director of Operations.
“Paul was an unbelievable person and a true friend that was as trustworthy and genuine as anyone I have ever known,” UMass head football coach Mark Whipple, who also coached on staffs with Gorham at New Haven (1988-93) and Brown (1994-98), said in a statement. “He was a phenomenal coach and a great recruiter, and I was blessed to be able to work alongside him for two decades.
“So much of the success I’ve had throughout my career is because of who he was as a friend and a coach.”
The school added in its release that “[i]nformation regarding services for Gorham will be shared on the UMass football Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages (@UMassFootball) if it is made publicly available by the Gorham family.”
Purdue scored 20 touchdowns in six home games last season. If Jeff Brohm has anything to say about it, that number will go up in 2018. Considerably.
And with each touchdown, the opponent’s eardrums will be punished with a new train horn sound effect.
The train horn blends with the school’s branding as an engineering school. The Boilermakers wear train-themed helmets from time to time, and this will continue to build on the program’s identity after going far too long without one.
Now it’s Brohm’s job to send everyone straight from Ross-Ade Stadium to their local otolaryngologist.
Kyle Vasey is probably the only Penn State starter who was to supplement himself by working until 3 a.m., five nights a week, just to stay on the team.
The Lackawaxen, Pa., native started all 13 games as the Nittany Lions’ long snapper in 2017, and did so without the benefit of a scholarship. That’s going to change moving forward, though, because Franklin stopped by a Penn State workout today to put Vasey on scholarship.
“Unreal moment,” Vasey tweeted later, “can’t thank my family, teammates, coaches, all the support staffs, and Penn State community enough for all the help they’ve done to help me get there.”