Ex-Illini QB Jeff George Jr. tweets move to Michigan

It appears you can add another name to Michigan’s quarterbacking fray.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Jeff George Jr. indicated that he has decided to transfer to Michigan. The move to the Wolverines comes nearly five months to the day after George, the son of former Illinois great Jeff George, decided to transfer from the Fighting Illini.

In addition to being eligible this season, the quarterback will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.

In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer in throwing for 1,273 yards. He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.

All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign. His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In Ann Arbor, George will face an uphill climb to the starting job as Shea Patterson, the Ole Miss transfer recently ruled eligible for 2018, is far and away the frontrunner to claim the role. Also in the mix are redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters (started four games in 2017), redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton.

“I saw it as the best opportunity for me and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh is giving me the chance to compete, which is all I’m asking for,” George told Rivals.com after posting his tweet. “Also, Michigan is an unbelievable program with great history and I’m looking forward to contributing to that in any way possible.”