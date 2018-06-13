Kansas grad transfer Chase Harrell tweets move to Arkansas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a tragic and turbulent last few months, Chase Harrell has decided at where he’ll start over.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Harrell confirmed that he’ll be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arkansas. The move comes nearly three months after the wide receiver used the same social media website to announce that he would be transferring from Kansas.

As a graduate of KU, Harrell is eligible to play immediately at UA in 2018, his final year of eligibility.

In the April social media missive revealing his transfer from the Jayhawks, Harrell alluded to “everything I’ve been through this past 6 months.” In late December, Harrell watched his older brother gunned down and murdered after a verbal argument turned violent at a house party in Texas; three months later, Harrell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season in Lawrence, Harrell was third on the Jayhawks with 25 receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while his 221 receiving yards were fifth. Harrell will finish the Jayhawks portion of his playing career with 25 catches, 302 yards and five touchdowns.