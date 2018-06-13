Maryland announces OL Jordan McNair has died after being hospitalized following workout

Tragic news in College Park as Maryland confirmed sophomore offensive lineman Jordan McNair died on Wednesday.
A former four-star recruit who was expected to be a key contributor over the coming seasons, McNair was listed in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for unknown reasons following a workout on May 29. A GoFundMe page was setup to help him and his family in the days that followed and had received nearly $25,000 in donations, noting that he had received a liver transplant in the process.
While there had been hope that his condition could improve, the school released a letter from their athletic director Wednesday afternoon confirming the awful, awful news:
Dear Terrapin Family,
We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, sophomore football player Jordan McNair. Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends.
Jordan was hospitalized following an organized team workout on May 29 and passed away today, June 13. For those who had the opportunity to know Jordan, you understand the sadness we are feeling.
Coach DJ Durkin asked me to pass along the following thoughts on his behalf:
Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.
Counseling services are available for our student-athletes and for our staff.
Our thoughts and support continue to be with his family as they grieve the loss of this outstanding young man.
Sincerely,
Damon Evans
Executive Athletic Director
Thoughts and prayers to the McNair family and all of the Terps out there who are hurting after this loss.
The swoosh will remain on the blue turf.
Boise State announced this week that the school has signed a new six-year extension with Nike to remain the Broncos’ apparel partner through 2024-25
“Continuing our partnership with Nike was a top priority for us,” AD Curt Apsey said in a release. “Nike has played a major role in the success of Boise State Athletics, and I’m excited to continue a relationship between what we feel are two innovative, forward-thinking brands. Our coaches were overwhelmingly in support of moving forward with Nike.”
The deal nearly doubles what the program was receiving from the Portland area outfitter and is worth $12,160,000 in cash and apparel over the lifetime of the contract. The Broncos had been carrying the swoosh on their football uniforms since 2003 and had the entire athletic department move to Nike beginning in 2011.
When you think elite in the world of sports and apparel, Nike is at the top of the list,” football coach Bryan Harsin added. “We couldn’t be more fired up as a program to be outfitted by and affiliated with a brand as powerful as Nike. There is no doubt they make us better with the latest equipment technology, style and from a recruiting standpoint.”
While it’s a significant deal in terms of Group of Five programs, the contract does pale in comparison to some of the payouts schools have gotten at the Power Five level in recent years. Taking a few examples from just the Pac-12, old Boise State coach Chris Petersen just saw his Washington program sign a 10-year deal worth $119 million with adidas and Under Armour’s record-setting pact with UCLA covers 15 years worth a reported $280 million.
Still, for a successful program to double your money and stick with one of the most well-known shoe companies is still a nice offseason move for the Broncos.
The offseason of UCF athletic director Danny White continues.
No, this isn’t another article about the Knights’ being national champions or releasing marketing studies or anything, even, to do with the upcoming season. No, this has to do with his conference’s upcoming television deal. The AAC’s rights expire after the 2019-20 season as is typically the case with such deals, negotiations for what happens starting in 2020 are going to commence in the coming months.
Per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, those current deals with ESPN and CBS pay the league around $21 million a year and many around conference are expecting a big jump soon in the payouts.
“I don’t know how the first five years of our conference could have gone any better, with across-the-board success, particularly in football,” White said. “Whether you look at television ratings, competitive success, New Year’s Day bowl wins, we’ve way outperformed.
“I think our current deal is way undervalued, and everybody understands that. We’re all really confident we’ll get a much more significant television deal that puts us on par with where we should be, with the Power 6 conferences.”
Ok then.
While the AAC and those in the league continue to push that they are on par with the other Power Five conferences, that simply isn’t the case when you look at everything from actual NCAA governance to the cold hard cash each league receives. Even the much discussed Pac-12 Networks is contributing more to the conference’s schools than the $21 million the AAC receives and the league itself falls far short of its peers when it comes to total revenue. In 2016-17 alone, AAC revenue dropped below $75 million compared to over $500 million for the Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten each. Even in the Big 12, Texas alone takes in nearly as much TV revenue from the Longhorn Network (roughly $15 million a year) as the entire AAC does.
Given that the original deals were signed in 2013 with ESPN and CBS back when realignment was going crazy, White is absolutely correct in his assessment that the current deal is a little undervalued and a solid increase is in the cards for the league in the not-to-distant future. But as far as that winding up coming close to what the Power Five are bringing in? It seems like a stretch to say the least.
Roster management is a term you often hear in SEC circles but the process of deciding who’s really on the team or not is certainly practiced far and wide across college football. The latest coach to make that very clear? None other than Jim Harbaugh.
Least you think the Michigan head coach is only about showing up on the sidelines of big games or taking players to Europe, he let it drop that some of the Wolverines’ 85 scholarship players could not be involved with fall camp later this year thanks in equal part to the play of some walk-ons with the team and because they aren’t making the cut.
“We posted it for the squad, so they know who was in the 110 as of June 1 and who is not in the 110 as of June 1. We do expect there will be movement, we hope it ignites competition in the summer,” Harbaugh said on his weekly podcast that was released on Tuesday. “Our guys know that 110 number is strictly based on merit. The team’s needs, talent, who is going to help at certain positions. Who the best players are.
“There already are scholarship players who aren’t in the 110 and there are walk-ons, preferred walk-ons and tryout guys who are in the 110.”
Talk about a big notice to the players to step things up for summer workouts.
Note that the 110 limit is just for UM’s fall camp and you can’t remove a player from scholarship if they didn’t to make the cut. You’re limited to just 85 scholarships in FBS football but Harbaugh noted there are a whopping 154 players in the program (including incoming freshman, preferred walk-ons and tryout players) right now. Eventually even that number will need to get pared down to around 135, which is generally the level the Wolverines have operated at the past few years and a figure that reportedly leads the Big Ten.
It will be a fascinating process to see play out given that Harbaugh has allowed this peak behind the curtain a bit. He mentioned nearly two dozen walk-ons by name on the podcast who had a chance to not only make the 110, but also crack the rotation. Given that, we could see a handful of transfers out of Ann Arbor come August without Harbaugh even having to reveal who didn’t make the fall camp roster and who did.
It’s not often you have to hire an assistant coach in the middle of June but as far as going through that rather difficult process the past few weeks, it’s hard to argue that Justin Fuente didn’t knock his surprising staff vacancy out of the park with the hire of Tyrone Nix.
Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:
Nix joined Texas A&M as an off-the-field analyst role back in 2017 but has years of experience as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at MTSU, Ole Miss South Carolina and his alma mater of Southern Miss. It’s not often you can grab a guy in the middle of the summer with SEC defensive coordinator experience but that’s obviously a nice coup pulled off by the Hokies and goes to show you how those in analyst roles are ripe for future staff openings elsewhere in this day and age.
Of course why Nix is being hired at this point is also pretty notable. Galen Scott resigned as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach back in April in what was originally described as a reshuffling of the coaching staff but later was revealed to be the result of an extramarital affair that Scott engaged in while in a nearby state. He had originally been with Fuente dating back to when he first took the Memphis head coaching job and wound up following the head coach to Blacksburg up until resigning.
It’s unclear whether Nix will inherit a co-DC tag but make no mistake, Bud Foster is in charge of the Hokes’ defense. Former Virginia Tech player Justin Hamilton had been filling the spot vacated by Scott the past few weeks but will presumably return to his original role as Director of Player Development – Defense.