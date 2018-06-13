UMass mourns passing of longtime football staffer, coach Paul Gorham

The extended UMass football family is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The football program announced Tuesday the passing of longtime staffer and assistant coach Paul Gorham this past weekend at the age of 57. Earlier this decade, Gorham was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a respiratory disease, that “ultimately required him to undergo a double lung transplant and double leg amputation,” the school’s release stated.
Gorham was an assistant coach for the Minutemen from 1999-2003 before taking over as the head coach at Sacred Heart. The health issue that ultimately claimed his life forced Gorham to retire from coaching after eight seasons at Sacred Heart.
He subsequently returned to UMass as the football team’s Director of Operations.
“Paul was an unbelievable person and a true friend that was as trustworthy and genuine as anyone I have ever known,” UMass head football coach Mark Whipple, who also coached on staffs with Gorham at New Haven (1988-93) and Brown (1994-98), said in a statement. “He was a phenomenal coach and a great recruiter, and I was blessed to be able to work alongside him for two decades.
“So much of the success I’ve had throughout my career is because of who he was as a friend and a coach.”
The school added in its release that “[i]nformation regarding services for Gorham will be shared on the UMass football Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages (@UMassFootball) if it is made publicly available by the Gorham family.”
Purdue scored 20 touchdowns in six home games last season. If Jeff Brohm has anything to say about it, that number will go up in 2018. Considerably.
And with each touchdown, the opponent’s eardrums will be punished with a new train horn sound effect.
The train horn blends with the school’s branding as an engineering school. The Boilermakers wear train-themed helmets from time to time, and this will continue to build on the program’s identity after going far too long without one.
Now it’s Brohm’s job to send everyone straight from Ross-Ade Stadium to their local otolaryngologist.
Kyle Vasey is probably the only Penn State starter who was to supplement himself by working until 3 a.m., five nights a week, just to stay on the team.
The Lackawaxen, Pa., native started all 13 games as the Nittany Lions’ long snapper in 2017, and did so without the benefit of a scholarship. That’s going to change moving forward, though, because Franklin stopped by a Penn State workout today to put Vasey on scholarship.
“Unreal moment,” Vasey tweeted later, “can’t thank my family, teammates, coaches, all the support staffs, and Penn State community enough for all the help they’ve done to help me get there.”
After a brief scheduling interlude right below, it’s back to the transfer train carrying yet another college football player from his original home.
The latest to move on is Jomon Dotson, who confirmed to the Napa Valley Register over the weekend that he has decided to transfer from Washington. Not only that, but the running back-turned-cornerback revealed his transfer destination — Nevada.
Dotson has already graduated from UW with a sociology degree, which of course means he’ll be eligible to play for the Wolf Pack in 2018. The upcoming season will serve as Dotson’s final year of eligibility.
“This is better for my family,” the California native told the Register. “They won’t have to travel as far to come see me for my last year.”
Dotson was a running back for the Huskies his first three years in Seattle before moving to the defensive secondary following the 2016 season. He played in all 13 games last season, returning an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a Week 2 romp over Montana.
In 2016, Dotson’s 260 yards rushing were third on the team. He finishes the Huskies portion of his playing career with 302 yards rushing and 11 tackles.
Western Kentucky and Liberty have met previously as members of the FCS. In the coming years, they’ll do so again, although this time they’ll both be FBS programs.
Both schools announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Flames will travel to Bowling Green for a Sept. 19, 2020, game, with the Hilltoppers returning the favor by taking a trip to Lynchburg Sept. 6, 2025.
The two previous meetings between the programs came in 1995 and 1996, with the Flames winning both matchups by a combined score of 72-50.
In addition to that home-and-home, Liberty also announced that it’s September of 2020 game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved to October of 2026. The need for that move arose as a result of MTSU scheduling a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech.
“I also want to extend thanks to Liberty AD Ian McCaw and his staff for being able to move our game in 2020 to make this happen,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “Scheduling is never easy and it takes a lot of people working together and I appreciate what Liberty was able to work out.”
In February of last year, Liberty announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. The Flames will not be eligible for a bowl game in 2018, but will the following season as they become a full-fledged FBS program in 2019.
They will play as a football independent, at least for the time being, because of what one prominent university official claimed were “religious bigots” keeping the team from joining a conference.