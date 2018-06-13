Getty Images

Virginia Tech reportedly hires longtime DC Tyrone Nix to fill staff vacancy

By Bryan FischerJun 13, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
It’s not often you have to hire an assistant coach in the middle of June but as far as going through that rather difficult process the past few weeks, it’s hard to argue that Justin Fuente didn’t knock his surprising staff vacancy out of the park with the hire of Tyrone Nix.

Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

Nix joined Texas A&M as an off-the-field analyst role back in 2017 but has years of experience as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at MTSU, Ole Miss South Carolina and his alma mater of Southern Miss. It’s not often you can grab a guy in the middle of the summer with SEC defensive coordinator experience but that’s obviously a nice coup pulled off by the Hokies and goes to show you how those in analyst roles are ripe for future staff openings elsewhere in this day and age.

Of course why Nix is being hired at this point is also pretty notable. Galen Scott resigned as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach back in April in what was originally described as a reshuffling of the coaching staff but later was revealed to be the result of an extramarital affair that Scott engaged in while in a nearby state. He had originally been with Fuente dating back to when he first took the Memphis head coaching job and wound up following the head coach to Blacksburg up until resigning.

It’s unclear whether Nix will inherit a co-DC tag but make no mistake, Bud Foster is in charge of the Hokes’ defense. Former Virginia Tech player Justin Hamilton had been filling the spot vacated by Scott the past few weeks but will presumably return to his original role as Director of Player Development – Defense.

NCAA passes significant transfer reforms, redshirt rule

By Bryan FischerJun 13, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
When we look back down the road, June 13 could be one of the bigger dates in the history of college football when you get into the weeds of byzantine NCAA rules.

In a news release posted Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA confirmed a slate of hugely significant rules changes to how players transfers and the highly debated ‘redshirt rule’ that would allow players an easier path to maintaining an extra season of eligibility.

Perhaps the bigger overarching rule that was adopted by the NCAA Division I Council earlier in the week was a new “notification-of-transfer” model. This essentially takes the school’s power out of the decisions of where a player can and can’t go by allowing a player to simply inform the program of a desire to transfer. In turn, the player’s name will be added to a national “transfer database” which allows coaches from other programs to contact that player without restrictions.

“The membership showed today that it supports this significant change in transfer rules,” said Justin Sell in a release, the chair of the Division I Transfer Working Group and South Dakota State AD. “I’m proud of the effort the Transfer Working Group put forth to make this happen for student-athletes, coaches and schools.”

This proposal has been working its way through the process for nearly a year and goes into effect on Oct. 15. There’s still more work left to be done as there are a handful of other proposals on the table for Power Five conferences to vote on in the coming weeks that affect things like scholarships and financial aid.

Also big? A so-called ‘redshirt rule’ that would allow players to play in any four games during a season and still maintain a full season eligibility (they would still have five years to play four seasons).

“This change promotes not only fairness for college athletes, but also their health and well-being. Redshirt football student-athletes are more likely to remain engaged with the team, and starters will be less likely to feel pressure to play through injuries,” Miami AD Blake James said. “Coaches will appreciate the additional flexibility and ability to give younger players an opportunity to participate in limited competition.”

This will be effective for the upcoming 2018 season and allows players to play in, say, the first two games of the year and then the regular season finale and bowl game and yet still be counted as a redshirt for eligibility purposes. As you can guess, coaches have been pushing for this for a while now and this is a pretty big victory for them and for players, who will all be able to see action on the field as freshman and not have it take a year away from them.

Sadly, the rule is not retroactive to players who may have taken a few snaps here or there in the past few years.

It will be interesting to see how all these changes play out down the road but the bottom line is it was a big, big day for players across the country with these rules proposals getting passed.

Wisconsin has injury concerns at DE ahead of summer camp

By John TaylorJun 13, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
This is, at least at the moment, not exactly optimal for Wisconsin’s defensive line.

The defending Big Ten West champions entered the 2018 offseason fully aware of the fact that they would need to replace three of their top defensive ends.  Redshirt sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk (pictured) and junior Garrett Rand had been projected as very likely starters coming out of spring practice.

However, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting, there are injury concerns with both of those ends — Lowdermilk because of knee surgery, Rand because of an Achilles injury.

There is cautious optimism that Lowdermilk will be available when the Badgers open summer camp in less than two months.  On the Rand front, though, there is some decided pessimism as the lineman could very well be sidelined for the entire 2018 season as a result of an injury he suffered during summer workouts.

“Isaiahh is going through (rehab) and we’ll see where he is at with it,” head coach Paul Chryst said by way of the Journal Sentinel. “Isaiahh has been doing more, which is good. …

“Garrett will be further away. I haven’t gotten the official update.”

This past season, Rand played in 14 games while Loudermilk saw action in 11.  The former was credited with 13 tackles, the latter 11.

Ex-Illini QB Jeff George Jr. tweets move to Michigan

By John TaylorJun 13, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
It appears you can add another name to Michigan’s quarterbacking fray.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Jeff George Jr. indicated that he has decided to transfer to Michigan.  The move to the Wolverines comes nearly five months to the day after George, the son of former Illinois great Jeff George, decided to transfer from the Fighting Illini.

In addition to being eligible this season, the quarterback will have another year of eligibility that he can use in 2019.

In starting five games last season, George was the Illini’s leading passer in throwing for 1,273 yards.  He accounted for seven of the Illini’s eight touchdown passes on the year, as well as 10 of their 19 interceptions.

All told, George started nine games during his time in Champaign.  His first career start? At Michigan in October of 2016, a 41-8 loss that saw George complete four of his 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

In Ann Arbor, George will face an uphill climb to the starting job as Shea Patterson, the Ole Miss transfer recently ruled eligible for 2018, is far and away the frontrunner to claim the role.  Also in the mix are redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters (started four games in 2017), redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton.

“I saw it as the best opportunity for me and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh is giving me the chance to compete, which is all I’m asking for,” George told Rivals.com after posting his tweet. “Also, Michigan is an unbelievable program with great history and I’m looking forward to contributing to that in any way possible.”

Kansas grad transfer Chase Harrell tweets move to Arkansas

By John TaylorJun 13, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
After a tragic and turbulent last few months, Chase Harrell has decided at where he’ll start over.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Harrell confirmed that he’ll be continuing his collegiate playing career at Arkansas. The move comes nearly three months after the wide receiver used the same social media website to announce that he would be transferring from Kansas.

As a graduate of KU, Harrell is eligible to play immediately at UA in 2018, his final year of eligibility.

In the April social media missive revealing his transfer from the Jayhawks, Harrell alluded to “everything I’ve been through this past 6 months.” In late December, Harrell watched his older brother gunned down and murdered after a verbal argument turned violent at a house party in Texas; three months later, Harrell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season in Lawrence, Harrell was third on the Jayhawks with 25 receptions and a pair of receiving touchdowns, while his 221 receiving yards were fifth. Harrell will finish the Jayhawks portion of his playing career with 25 catches, 302 yards and five touchdowns.