Virginia Tech reportedly hires longtime DC Tyrone Nix to fill staff vacancy

It’s not often you have to hire an assistant coach in the middle of June but as far as going through that rather difficult process the past few weeks, it’s hard to argue that Justin Fuente didn’t knock his surprising staff vacancy out of the park with the hire of Tyrone Nix.
Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:
Nix joined Texas A&M as an off-the-field analyst role back in 2017 but has years of experience as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at MTSU, Ole Miss South Carolina and his alma mater of Southern Miss. It’s not often you can grab a guy in the middle of the summer with SEC defensive coordinator experience but that’s obviously a nice coup pulled off by the Hokies and goes to show you how those in analyst roles are ripe for future staff openings elsewhere in this day and age.
Of course why Nix is being hired at this point is also pretty notable. Galen Scott resigned as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach back in April in what was originally described as a reshuffling of the coaching staff but later was revealed to be the result of an extramarital affair that Scott engaged in while in a nearby state. He had originally been with Fuente dating back to when he first took the Memphis head coaching job and wound up following the head coach to Blacksburg up until resigning.
It’s unclear whether Nix will inherit a co-DC tag but make no mistake, Bud Foster is in charge of the Hokes’ defense. Former Virginia Tech player Justin Hamilton had been filling the spot vacated by Scott the past few weeks but will presumably return to his original role as Director of Player Development – Defense.