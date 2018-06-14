Lane Kiffin on playing Oklahoma: “You’re getting a better team than Bama.”

Lane Kiffin remains a bright spot in the long, long college football offseason.

The FAU head coach is at it again, taking what could be interpreted as a minor shot at his former employer in Alabama this week. Speaking at a school booster club event on Wednesday, Kiffin needled the Crimson Tide some more when talking about his team’s opening game against Oklahoma to kick off the 2018 season.

Here’s the video from Palm Beach Post beat writer Jake Elman:

Lane Kiffin (jokingly!?!?) on FAU playing Oklahoma in week one. "You're getting a better team than Bama." @RedditCFB @pbpsports pic.twitter.com/UygSdRQVrF — Jake Elman (@JakeElman) June 13, 2018

If you can’t quite hear it, when referencing the Sooners, Kiffin says: “In the playoff, Bama was four so you’re getting a better team than Bama.”

For those a little confused at what he means, the final College Football Playoff rankings had Alabama as the No. 4 team and Oklahoma as the No. 2 team — so Kiffin is certainly right on that account. However, as we all know, it was old boss Nick Saban and the Tide who emerged from the tournament with the national title in the end.

Heading into the 2018 season, Alabama will likely be No. 1 or No. 2 in most major polls while Oklahoma is generally considered a top 10 team but a tick or two behind the Tide. Still, that’s no easy opener for Kiffin and the Owls and it seems he’s making that very clear to supporters while also taking a little shot at the operation in Tuscaloosa at the same time.

Either way, good luck in Norman this fall.