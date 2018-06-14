Minnesota safety Kendarian Handy-Holly reportedly headed to Auburn

If you want to become a new season ticket holder for Georgia football, you better have deep pockets. Like, really, really deep.

The Athens Banner-Herald says that Bulldogs fans will need to pony up a record amount of money to the team’s booster club if they want to even have the right to buy new season tickets (which themselves run $275 a pop). Just how much cold hard cash will depend on what they’ve given to the school the past few years but the threshold itself has more than doubled to 23,900 “priority points” from the previous record of 10,651 points in 2008.

Oh, and last season’s cutoff was just 550 points — resulting in an over 4,000% increase year-to-year. Oh what a difference a trip to the national title game brings.

“It says a lot about the excitement around our program right now,” said Bulldog Club executive director Matt Borman. “It presents itself with some difficult conversations for us because we want to be able to allocate tickets to everybody that’s supporting us but unfortunately we just don’t have the inventory right now to do that and the reason is the tremendous renewal rate and retention rate we had this year.”

Here’s how the points system works out, per the Banner-Herald:

A donor gets a priority point for every dollar given to the Hartman Fund for football season tickets, or a contribution to any other specific sport. Magill Society donors who have contributed to major gifts for facility improvements get a point and a half per dollar under $100,000 and two points per dollar for over $100,000. Those donations are over a five-year period.

While the exact amount that will end up being can be a little difficult to sort out, the bottom line is If you want to see the black and red this fall, you better be bringing plenty of green to the table.