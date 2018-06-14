Mississippi State WR Reggie Todd arrested on assault charge

After just a couple of days, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department’s website, Mississippi State wide receiver Reggie Todd was arrested Tuesday on one count of simple assault. No details as to what led up to Todd’s arrest have been made available.
The MSU football program has yet to address the development, at least publicly.
A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Todd took a redshirt as a true freshman. In playing in all 13 games last season, Todd caught 14 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 18.5 yards on 15 kick returns.
After starting the final five games of the 2017 offseason, the 6-4, 192-pound Todd headed into the 2018 offseason as a favorite to lay claim to a starting job. 247Sports.com noted that, “[t]his past spring, Todd ran first-team at split end in combinations with Jesse Jackson and Jamal Couch.”
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has flirted with many jobs over the years, interviewing with numerous big name schools as he’s pondered a move away from his alma mater. While life is good for the former Cowboys quarterback running a successful program in Stillwater, there’s still been plenty of grumblings that he could eventually be headed out of town.
The reason? His typically rocky relationship with AD Mike Holder and, at times, mega booster Boone Pickens. Well, thanks to the former we can resurface a bunch of those stories again.
Holder did an interview on the Pistols Firing podcast this week and let’s just say he did not really hold back when it came to taking a shot at how well (or not) Gundy recruits.
“You’ve got to give credit to Mike Gundy,” Holder said. “He’s really matured into a difference-maker as a coach. I would approach recruiting a little differently than he does. I’d want to finish higher in those recruiting rankings than we consistently do. I think that ultimately puts a ceiling on what you’re able to achieve … I think sometimes we settle when we don’t have to.”
That’s not typically what you hear from an AD about the most successful head coach in school history — one who has a 114–53 record, four major bowl game appearances and is coming off 10 win seasons in four of the past five years.
Now could the Cowboys recruit a little better? Sure, every program bar Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State could probably say that. According to 247Sports, Oklahoma State hasn’t had a top 25 recruiting class since 2011 but still have found plenty of good players that have kept them near the top of the Big 12 in recent years and just produced a third-round quarterback and yet another highly regarded receiver who won the Biletnikoff Award.
There hasn’t been any sort of response from the mulleted-head coach yet but you can bet this little storyline will probably get brought up again if you hear Gundy’s name mentioned for another job come December or January.
UPDATE: Gundy responded and, well, yeah.
And now we know a whole helluva lot more of the rest of this particular story.
In the early morning hours of May 24, Kentucky safety Marcus Walker was arrested on cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges. Five days later, it was confirmed that, as a result of the arrest, Walker had been dismissed by Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.
Citing police records, SECCountry.com reported Wednesday that a search of a residence Walker shared with another male turned up, among other things, nearly $100,000 in cash.
After a search, $70,312 was found in a bag by a closet and another $25,000 was found in a box in the top-floor bedroom of a townhome he shared.
The more than $95,000 in cash belonged to Walker, according to a property and evidence record obtained by SEC Country.
During the search, police found 52.86 grams of suspected powder cocaine in a kitchen cabinet along with digital scales and packaging material. More than 5 pounds of marijuana was found throughout the house — in a water heater closet, a counter next to the stove, under a bed and in a backpack.
Tavon Wells, Walker’s roommate, is facing the same drug trafficking charges.
247Sports.com‘s composite board had Walker rated as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2015. After redshirting as a true freshman, the Florida native played in 21 games the past two seasons — 12 in 2017, nine in 2016. He had been credited with 17 tackles in those two seasons, including a career-high seven in a 2016 win over Austin Peay.
A new SEC rule is already paying dividends for at least one player — and one program — in the conference.
Last month, Brandon Kennedy opted to leave Alabama as a graduate transfer. The offensive lineman, as it turns out, had been interested in a transfer to Alabama rivals Auburn and Tennessee; as had been the case in the past — or not — Kennedy had been barred by UA from transferring to any other school in the conference despite the fact that he’s a graduate transfer.
While the player’s initial appeal of that ruling was denied, said ruling is now immaterial as VolsQuest.com is reporting that “Kennedy has officially decided to play for the Vols.” The Rivals.com website adds that “Kennedy is expected to take part in second session or July term summer school at Tennessee and is already in Knoxville around the program.”
June 1, the SEC confirmed that it had adopted a rule which states that graduate transfers are permitted to transfer within the conference without having to sit out a year. Not only will the lineman be eligible to play immediately this season for the Vols as a result of that edict, he’ll also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2019.
Kennedy served as the Crimson’s Tide backup center in 2017, his redshirt sophomore season, before an injury sidelined for most of the year. After graduating in December, Kennedy exited spring practice this year as the defending national champion’s likely No. 2 center.
A four-star 2015 signee, Kennedy was rated as the No. 19 guard in the country and the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Alabama. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, he played in six games in 2016.
One of the more controversial (wankingmotion) storylines of this offseason has hopefully taken its final twist.
Late last week, an image surfaced on social media showing Clemson’s Tee Higgins posing in front of a $200,000 McLaren Spider, with the missive from the auto dealership thanking the wide receiver “for coming to True Auto Mart… to purchase a vehicle.” Mindful of potential NCAA consequences, the tweet was swiftly deleted as both the player and the mother very publicly denied Higgins bought any type of vehicle at the dealership, let alone a six-figure sports car. It was further clarified that Higgins did take a test drive in the McLaren.
As Higgins had no knowledge that his image would be used for promotional purposes by the dealership, no NCAA no-no’s are expected to arise from the social media flap.
On Wednesday, Higgins’ head coach used the situation to decry the “fish bait” environment in which we currently reside, and which he claimed helped escalate a situation that never should’ve arisen in the first place.
“That’s the world we live in. It is what it is. I think everything’s an opportunity to learn. He’s one of the best kids that you’ll ever have and be around and it just kind of comes with the territory,” Dabo Swinney said by way of the Charleston Post & Courier. “You learn from it, but obviously there’s a lot of what do you call it — fish bait? Or click bait? Isn’t that what they call it, click bait? Trying to get some story.
“That’s just the world that we live in. So you’ve got to be smart and hope that you can just avoid those types of situations that create false perceptions. But as long as you do what’s right, you ain’t gotta worry about it.”Hide
In response to the initial flap, a school spokesperson stated earlier this week that “we sent a cease-and-desist (order to the dealership) and it was removed and we move on.” “We’ve been in contact with the [ACC] and it won’t impact Tee’s eligibility,” the Clemson official added.