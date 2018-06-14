Pitt officially loses football staffer to Virginia Tech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitt’s on-field rivalry with Virginia Tech has now bled over to the off-field personnel side of the equation.

Following up on chatter that surfaced earlier in the week, Tech confirmed Wednesday that it has hired Mark Diethorn as the football program’s new Director of Player Personnel. The hiring marks a homecoming for Diethorn as he’s a 2007 graduate of the university.

Diethorn had spent the past six seasons at Pitt, serving as the Panthers’ Director of Recruiting since Pat Narduzzi was hired in 2015.

“Mark will serve in a key role for us as our director of player personnel,” Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “His longstanding relationships with coaches across our region and his passion for Virginia Tech are just some of the qualities that made him the right person for us. Mark is very bright and talented, but it also became very apparent he shares a vision for the type of young men who will fit at Virginia Tech, in terms of work ethic, talent and their commitment to being successful academically.

“We’re excited to have him join our team and what we’re building in Blacksburg.”

BREAKING 🚨 @CoachFuente welcomes VT grad Mark Diethorn back to Blacksburg as Director of Player Personnel MORE ⤵️https://t.co/Q508z8hd30 #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/rpLG6JkV85 — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) June 13, 2018

As members of the ACC Coastal Division, the Hokies and Panthers have squared off each of the past six seasons. Prior to that, they met 11 times as members of the now-defunct Big East from 1991-2003.

Tech leads the all-time series 10-7.