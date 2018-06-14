Report: $95,000 found in home of dismissed Kentucky S Marcus Walker arrested for drug trafficking

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has flirted with many jobs over the years, interviewing with numerous big name schools as he’s pondered a move away from his alma mater. While life is good for the former Cowboys quarterback running a successful program in Stillwater, there’s still been plenty of grumblings that he could eventually be headed out of town.

The reason? His typically rocky relationship with AD Mike Holder and, at times, mega booster Boone Pickens. Well, thanks to the former we can resurface a bunch of those stories again.

Holder did an interview on the Pistols Firing podcast this week and let’s just say he did not really hold back when it came to taking a shot at how well (or not) Gundy recruits.

“You’ve got to give credit to Mike Gundy,” Holder said. “He’s really matured into a difference-maker as a coach. I would approach recruiting a little differently than he does. I’d want to finish higher in those recruiting rankings than we consistently do. I think that ultimately puts a ceiling on what you’re able to achieve … I think sometimes we settle when we don’t have to.”

That’s not typically what you hear from an AD about the most successful head coach in school history — one who has a 114–53 record, four major bowl game appearances and is coming off 10 win seasons in four of the past five years.

Now could the Cowboys recruit a little better? Sure, every program bar Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State could probably say that. According to 247Sports, Oklahoma State hasn’t had a top 25 recruiting class since 2011 but still have found plenty of good players that have kept them near the top of the Big 12 in recent years and just produced a third-round quarterback and yet another highly regarded receiver who won the Biletnikoff Award.

There hasn’t been any sort of response from the mulleted-head coach yet but you can bet this little storyline will probably get brought up again if you hear Gundy’s name mentioned for another job come December or January.

UPDATE: Gundy responded and, well, yeah.