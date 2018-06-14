Report: Baylor hopes NCAA investigation will be completed this fall, resolution in 2019

Baylor’s massive sexual assault scandal that has rocked the school for the last few years may finally have a light at the end of the tunnel — at least as far as the NCAA is concerned.

A report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says that the school expects the NCAA enforcement staff’s investigation into the program to be complete by the time the upcoming fall semester starts and that an eventual resolution in the entire matter could be made as early as the spring of 2019. Perhaps even more encouraging (if you want to use that word, given the subject) is that in light of recent rulings such as in the case against North Carolina, it seems school officials are fairly confident that they will not be receiving an earth-shattering penalty in the case.

“If people are expecting some sort of ‘Death Penalty,’ I think they are going to be disappointed,” a source told the paper, referring to SMU’s infamous program-shuttering result back in the late 1980’s.

Of course, North Carolina’s academic fraud case is significantly different from what has gone on in Waco.

Baylor is still dealing with numerous lawsuits resulting from the fallout of the scandal, including one alleging that a total of 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over just four years. Then-head coach Art Briles was fired back in 2016 after reports came to light about what was allegedly going on at the program and the university even paid him over $15 million to just go away. School president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw also lost their jobs once several findings were released from an investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton.

NCAA cases are notoriously difficult to read and predict however so despite the cautious optimism that things can move somewhat quickly over the coming months, there can always be unforeseen twists and turns. Until the day finally comes that there is some closure between the organization and Baylor however, head coach Matt Rhule and those at the school will have to continue to deal with this still-unfolding scandal for some time to come.