Texas Tech dismisses WR Quan Shorts following arrest

Texas Tech’s task of replacing four of their top five receivers from last season appears as though it will be an even bigger uphill batter than first thought.

Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Thursday evening that wide receiver Quan Shorts has been dismissed from the team and that the school would not be commenting further on the matter. It turns out there’s a good reason for that even if it still is a bit vague at the moment.

Per Lubbock Avalanche-Journal beat writer Don Williams, Shorts was booked into the county jail this afternoon so it took less than two hours for the program to formally cut ties.

Shorts was booked into Lubbock County Jail at 3:41 pm today. Charge not immediately available. https://t.co/y2Rsoz2tao — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) June 14, 2018

The redshirt junior from Humble, Texas made three starts last year and has played in 18 games the past two seasons. He had just nine catches in 2017 but two of them went for touchdowns and he was expected to be a potential starter given how wide open the depth chart was looking for nearly every skill position spot on offense.

While the Red Raiders’ depth at receiver is no doubt hampered by this news, the team did add former Oregon State QB/WR Seth Collins in April and he could be in for an increased workload given this bit of news out Lubbock. Either way, a very large season looms for Kingsbury at his alma mater in 2018 and the exodus out of town (by a variety of players for a variety of reasons) isn’t a super encouraging sign as we hit mid-June.