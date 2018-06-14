Virginia Tech makes hiring of Tyrone Nix official

With summer camp looming closer and closer on the horizon, Justin Fuente has officially filled the lone hole on his Virginia Tech coaching staff.
Following up on reports that surfaced Wednesday, Tech confirmed Thursday that Tyrone Nix has been added as Fuente’s 10th assistant. Specifically, Nix will serve as the Hokies’ safeties coach.
It will mark the first time Nix has overseen anything in that position group since he was the defensive backs coach at Southern Miss in 2000.
“[Defensive coordinator] Bud [Foster] and I both knew we wanted an experienced defensive coach and proven recruiter to fill this position on our staff,” Fuente said in a statement. “We will get that and much more with Tyrone Nix. We’re excited about his proven track record as a coach who can evaluate and develop talent. Just as importantly, we are always looking for individuals who can bring new ideas and concepts to our staff as we continually strive to evolve.
“We are looking forward to Tyrone and his family joining us in Blacksburg. I’m confident that our student-athletes will be challenged by him, while he seeks to develop their full potential on a daily basis. Tyrone is a well-rounded, veteran football coach who will help make us better.”
Nix replaces Galen Scott, who resigned as safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator in April as the result of an extramarital affair.
During a coaching career that stretches back to 1995, Nix has spent time as a defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State (2015-16), Ole Miss (2008-11) and his alma mater Southern Miss (2001-04), and served as co-defensive coordinator at South Carolina (2005-07) and MTSU (2012-14). This past season, he was a defensive analyst at Texas A&M.
Texas Tech’s task of replacing four of their top five receivers from last season appears as though it will be an even bigger uphill batter than first thought.
Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Thursday evening that wide receiver Quan Shorts has been dismissed from the team and that the school would not be commenting further on the matter. It turns out there’s a good reason for that even if it still is a bit vague at the moment.
Per Lubbock Avalanche-Journal beat writer Don Williams, Shorts was booked into the county jail this afternoon so it took less than two hours for the program to formally cut ties.
The redshirt junior from Humble, Texas made three starts last year and has played in 18 games the past two seasons. He had just nine catches in 2017 but two of them went for touchdowns and he was expected to be a potential starter given how wide open the depth chart was looking for nearly every skill position spot on offense.
While the Red Raiders’ depth at receiver is no doubt hampered by this news, the team did add former Oregon State QB/WR Seth Collins in April and he could be in for an increased workload given this bit of news out Lubbock. Either way, a very large season looms for Kingsbury at his alma mater in 2018 and the exodus out of town (by a variety of players for a variety of reasons) isn’t a super encouraging sign as we hit mid-June.
Nice little afternoon bombshell out of Winston-Salem on Thursday as Wake Forest announced two suspensions as the result of a violation of team rules:
While Thomas Cole was set to battle for a rotation spot as a redshirt sophomore, the news is huge for the Demon Deacons because Kendall Hinton was slated to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. He had been the primary backup to John Wolford the past three years (starting against Clemson last season) and seemed to win the job coming out of spring practice over sophomore Jamie Newman.
“Kendall and Thomas made poor decisions and they take responsibility for their actions,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “There are consequences to those decisions and we hope they will each learn from this and continue to grow.”
Now it appears that Newman will get the nod initially when Wake Forest kicks off their upcoming season against at Tulane and against Towson and Boston College at home. True freshman Sam Hartman, a three-star recruit out of high school, could also find himself in the mix.
All told, Hinton was a 54 percent passer during his career at Wake, throwing for 1,502 yards and eight touchdowns while also providing much more of a threat with is legs (10 career rushing TD’s). Now it seems like it’s back to the drawing board for Clawson and company with a critical stretch to open the season if the team wants to make it back to a bowl game once again.
Baylor’s massive sexual assault scandal that has rocked the school for the last few years may finally have a light at the end of the tunnel — at least as far as the NCAA is concerned.
A report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says that the school expects the NCAA enforcement staff’s investigation into the program to be complete by the time the upcoming fall semester starts and that an eventual resolution in the entire matter could be made as early as the spring of 2019. Perhaps even more encouraging (if you want to use that word, given the subject) is that in light of recent rulings such as in the case against North Carolina, it seems school officials are fairly confident that they will not be receiving an earth-shattering penalty in the case.
“If people are expecting some sort of ‘Death Penalty,’ I think they are going to be disappointed,” a source told the paper, referring to SMU’s infamous program-shuttering result back in the late 1980’s.
Of course, North Carolina’s academic fraud case is significantly different from what has gone on in Waco.
Baylor is still dealing with numerous lawsuits resulting from the fallout of the scandal, including one alleging that a total of 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over just four years. Then-head coach Art Briles was fired back in 2016 after reports came to light about what was allegedly going on at the program and the university even paid him over $15 million to just go away. School president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw also lost their jobs once several findings were released from an investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton.
NCAA cases are notoriously difficult to read and predict however so despite the cautious optimism that things can move somewhat quickly over the coming months, there can always be unforeseen twists and turns. Until the day finally comes that there is some closure between the organization and Baylor however, head coach Matt Rhule and those at the school will have to continue to deal with this still-unfolding scandal for some time to come.
If you want to become a new season ticket holder for Georgia football, you better have deep pockets. Like, really, really deep.
The Athens Banner-Herald says that Bulldogs fans will need to pony up a record amount of money to the team’s booster club if they want to even have the right to buy new season tickets (which themselves run $275 a pop). Just how much cold hard cash will depend on what they’ve given to the school the past few years but the threshold itself has more than doubled to 23,900 “priority points” from the previous record of 10,651 points in 2008.
Oh, and last season’s cutoff was just 550 points — resulting in an over 4,000% increase year-to-year. Oh what a difference a trip to the national title game brings.
“It says a lot about the excitement around our program right now,” said Bulldog Club executive director Matt Borman. “It presents itself with some difficult conversations for us because we want to be able to allocate tickets to everybody that’s supporting us but unfortunately we just don’t have the inventory right now to do that and the reason is the tremendous renewal rate and retention rate we had this year.”
Here’s how the points system works out, per the Banner-Herald:
A donor gets a priority point for every dollar given to the Hartman Fund for football season tickets, or a contribution to any other specific sport.
Magill Society donors who have contributed to major gifts for facility improvements get a point and a half per dollar under $100,000 and two points per dollar for over $100,000. Those donations are over a five-year period.
While the exact amount that will end up being can be a little difficult to sort out, the bottom line is If you want to see the black and red this fall, you better be bringing plenty of green to the table.