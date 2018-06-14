Virginia Tech makes hiring of Tyrone Nix official

With summer camp looming closer and closer on the horizon, Justin Fuente has officially filled the lone hole on his Virginia Tech coaching staff.

Following up on reports that surfaced Wednesday, Tech confirmed Thursday that Tyrone Nix has been added as Fuente’s 10th assistant. Specifically, Nix will serve as the Hokies’ safeties coach.

It will mark the first time Nix has overseen anything in that position group since he was the defensive backs coach at Southern Miss in 2000.

“[Defensive coordinator] Bud [Foster] and I both knew we wanted an experienced defensive coach and proven recruiter to fill this position on our staff,” Fuente said in a statement. “We will get that and much more with Tyrone Nix. We’re excited about his proven track record as a coach who can evaluate and develop talent. Just as importantly, we are always looking for individuals who can bring new ideas and concepts to our staff as we continually strive to evolve.

“We are looking forward to Tyrone and his family joining us in Blacksburg. I’m confident that our student-athletes will be challenged by him, while he seeks to develop their full potential on a daily basis. Tyrone is a well-rounded, veteran football coach who will help make us better.”

Nix replaces Galen Scott, who resigned as safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator in April as the result of an extramarital affair.

During a coaching career that stretches back to 1995, Nix has spent time as a defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State (2015-16), Ole Miss (2008-11) and his alma mater Southern Miss (2001-04), and served as co-defensive coordinator at South Carolina (2005-07) and MTSU (2012-14). This past season, he was a defensive analyst at Texas A&M.