Wake Forest’s likely starting QB Kendall Hinton, TE Thomas Cole suspended three games to start 2018

Nice little afternoon bombshell out of Winston-Salem on Thursday as Wake Forest announced two suspensions as the result of a violation of team rules:

Head Coach Dave Clawson announced today that quarterback Kendall Hinton and tight end Thomas Cole have been suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season due to a violation of team rules. — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) June 14, 2018

While Thomas Cole was set to battle for a rotation spot as a redshirt sophomore, the news is huge for the Demon Deacons because Kendall Hinton was slated to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. He had been the primary backup to John Wolford the past three years (starting against Clemson last season) and seemed to win the job coming out of spring practice over sophomore Jamie Newman.

“Kendall and Thomas made poor decisions and they take responsibility for their actions,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “There are consequences to those decisions and we hope they will each learn from this and continue to grow.”

Now it appears that Newman will get the nod initially when Wake Forest kicks off their upcoming season against at Tulane and against Towson and Boston College at home. True freshman Sam Hartman, a three-star recruit out of high school, could also find himself in the mix.

All told, Hinton was a 54 percent passer during his career at Wake, throwing for 1,502 yards and eight touchdowns while also providing much more of a threat with is legs (10 career rushing TD’s). Now it seems like it’s back to the drawing board for Clawson and company with a critical stretch to open the season if the team wants to make it back to a bowl game once again.