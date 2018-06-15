Arrest, this one for weed, that led to Quan Shorts’ Texas Tech dismissal was WR’s second this offseason

A little more detail has been added to an off-field development in Lubbock that resulted in a personnel movement via the boot.

Thursday evening, Kliff Kingsbury announced that wide receiver Quan Shorts had been dismissed from his football team for unspecified reasons. It was subsequently reported that the dismissal stemmed from an arrest, although no details of what led to the legal issue were available.

Thanks to EverythingLubbock.com, we now know a little more about Shorts’ issues:

At approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, Lubbock Police officers were at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane as part of an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, 21-year-old Furquan Shorts was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is currently charged with possession of marijuana.

While it’s “just weed,” this was Shorts’ second arrest this offseason, which very likely played a significant role in Kingsbury pulling the trigger on a dismissal.

In late March, Shorts was one of four Red Raider football players arrested following an incident outside of a Lubbock nightclub. While Shorts was initially charged with disorderly conduct, and he and the other three were initially suspended, no formal charges were ever filed against any of the players involved in the alleged incident.

The twin incidents, however — and whatever else may have gone on behind the scenes that the public knows nothing of — were enough to merit a dismissal in the eyes of the head coach.

Shorts started three games this past season, with his nine receptions producing 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shorts caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.