Ex-Missouri DE Walter Brady transfers from MTSU, too

Walter Brady‘s on the move. Again.

Hoping that the third time will be a charm, Brady took to his Twitter account earlier this week to announce that he has asked for and been granted a release from his Middle Tennessee State scholarship. The defensive end wrote that he leaves MTSU “with the intentions of continuing my dream of competing at the highest level in college football.”

Unlike the first time, Brady will be leaving this program as a graduate transfer.

Brady began his collegiate playing career at Missouri, where he started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2015. His seven sacks led all freshman nationally, while his 12.5 tackles for loss were tops amongst that class in the SEC. For that, he earned consensus Freshman All-American honors.

In very early August of 2016, Brady was dismissed from the Missouri football program for what were described as violations of unspecified team rules; shortly thereafter, although unbeknownst to most, Brady transferred to MTSU.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brady started nine of the 10 games in which he played for the Blue Raiders last season. His 3.5 sacks were tied for third on the team, and helped the 6-3, 267-pound lineman earn honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

An unspecified injury sidelined Brady for all of spring practice this year.