Rutgers’ Jawuan Harris signs baseball deal, officially leaves Scarlet Knights football

Jawaun Harris‘ up-and-down sports roller coaster will, not surprisingly, send him hurtling on yet another trajectory.
By way of nj.com, MLB.com‘s Jonathan Mayo is reporting that Harris has signed a contract valued at $215,000 to play baseball for the San Diego Padres. Harris was selected in the seventh round of the June 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Padres.
While Harris had the option to continue playing college football for Rutgers even after signing the contract, he has instead opted to embark on his professional career.
Harris, Rutgers’ leading receiver two seasons ago, was suspended for the 2017 season opener because of an unspecified violation of team rules. In May of this year, Harris was suspended for eight games by RU’s baseball team; that was actually Harris’ second suspension while playing the stick-and-ball sport at the university as he was benched for two weeks back in 2016.
Speaking of 2016, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481) that season. His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, he moved to defensive back — he started five games at safety — and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.
Walter Brady‘s on the move. Again.
Hoping that the third time will be a charm, Brady took to his Twitter account earlier this week to announce that he has asked for and been granted a release from his Middle Tennessee State scholarship. The defensive end wrote that he leaves MTSU “with the intentions of continuing my dream of competing at the highest level in college football.”
Unlike the first time, Brady will be leaving this program as a graduate transfer.
Brady began his collegiate playing career at Missouri, where he started nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2015. His seven sacks led all freshman nationally, while his 12.5 tackles for loss were tops amongst that class in the SEC. For that, he earned consensus Freshman All-American honors.
In very early August of 2016, Brady was dismissed from the Missouri football program for what were described as violations of unspecified team rules; shortly thereafter, although unbeknownst to most, Brady transferred to MTSU.
After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Brady started nine of the 10 games in which he played for the Blue Raiders last season. His 3.5 sacks were tied for third on the team, and helped the 6-3, 267-pound lineman earn honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
An unspecified injury sidelined Brady for all of spring practice this year.
A little more detail has been added to an off-field development in Lubbock that resulted in a personnel movement via the boot.
Thursday evening, Kliff Kingsbury announced that wide receiver Quan Shorts had been dismissed from his football team for unspecified reasons. It was subsequently reported that the dismissal stemmed from an arrest, although no details of what led to the legal issue were available.
Thanks to EverythingLubbock.com, we now know a little more about Shorts’ issues:
At approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, Lubbock Police officers were at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane as part of an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, 21-year-old Furquan Shorts was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is currently charged with possession of marijuana.
While it’s “just weed,” this was Shorts’ second arrest this offseason, which very likely played a significant role in Kingsbury pulling the trigger on a dismissal.
In late March, Shorts was one of four Red Raider football players arrested following an incident outside of a Lubbock nightclub. While Shorts was initially charged with disorderly conduct, and he and the other three were initially suspended, no formal charges were ever filed against any of the players involved in the alleged incident.
The twin incidents, however — and whatever else may have gone on behind the scenes that the public knows nothing of — were enough to merit a dismissal in the eyes of the head coach.
Shorts started three games this past season, with his nine receptions producing 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shorts caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
With summer camp looming closer and closer on the horizon, Justin Fuente has officially filled the lone hole on his Virginia Tech coaching staff.
Following up on reports that surfaced Wednesday, Tech confirmed Thursday that Tyrone Nix has been added as Fuente’s 10th assistant. Specifically, Nix will serve as the Hokies’ safeties coach.
It will mark the first time Nix has overseen anything in that position group since he was the defensive backs coach at Southern Miss in 2000.
“[Defensive coordinator] Bud [Foster] and I both knew we wanted an experienced defensive coach and proven recruiter to fill this position on our staff,” Fuente said in a statement. “We will get that and much more with Tyrone Nix. We’re excited about his proven track record as a coach who can evaluate and develop talent. Just as importantly, we are always looking for individuals who can bring new ideas and concepts to our staff as we continually strive to evolve.
“We are looking forward to Tyrone and his family joining us in Blacksburg. I’m confident that our student-athletes will be challenged by him, while he seeks to develop their full potential on a daily basis. Tyrone is a well-rounded, veteran football coach who will help make us better.”
Nix replaces Galen Scott, who resigned as safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator in April as the result of an extramarital affair.
During a coaching career that stretches back to 1995, Nix has spent time as a defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State (2015-16), Ole Miss (2008-11) and his alma mater Southern Miss (2001-04), and served as co-defensive coordinator at South Carolina (2005-07) and MTSU (2012-14). This past season, he was a defensive analyst at Texas A&M.
