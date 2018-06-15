Rutgers’ Jawuan Harris signs baseball deal, officially leaves Scarlet Knights football

Jawaun Harris‘ up-and-down sports roller coaster will, not surprisingly, send him hurtling on yet another trajectory.

By way of nj.com, MLB.com‘s Jonathan Mayo is reporting that Harris has signed a contract valued at $215,000 to play baseball for the San Diego Padres. Harris was selected in the seventh round of the June 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Padres.

While Harris had the option to continue playing college football for Rutgers even after signing the contract, he has instead opted to embark on his professional career.

Harris, Rutgers’ leading receiver two seasons ago, was suspended for the 2017 season opener because of an unspecified violation of team rules. In May of this year, Harris was suspended for eight games by RU’s baseball team; that was actually Harris’ second suspension while playing the stick-and-ball sport at the university as he was benched for two weeks back in 2016.

Speaking of 2016, Harris led the Scarlet Knights in receptions (39) and receiving yards (481) that season. His three receiving touchdowns were second on the team. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, he moved to defensive back — he started five games at safety — and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.