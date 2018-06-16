Former Oregon player Fotu Leiato II found dead in single car accident

Former Oregon defender Fotu Leiato II was found dead in a single car accident near Autzen Stadium early Friday morning.
According to KEZI-TV, Leiato was riding in a car when it rolled over and crashed around 2:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kinsrow Avenue in Eugene, directly to the east of Autzen Stadium. The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Pedro Chavarin, Jr., reportedly told police he was the vehicle’s lone occupant, and the crash was then cleared.
It wasn’t until several hours later, when a woman was walking in the area just before 7 a.m., that she saw a hand and called authorities.
Chavarin was taken to the hospital and cited for DUII, according to KEZI. Obviously, the discovery of Leitao’s body complicates the case tremendously. The coroner will have to determine the approximate time when Leitao’s death occurred and whether Chavarin’s alleged falsehood cost Leitao his life.
Leitao signed with Oregon in 2015 out of Steilacoom, Wash., a southwestern suburb of Tacoma. He played as a true freshman and appeared in 37 of 38 possible games on special teams and at safety and outside linebacker, recording 37 career tackles. He was kicked off the team in April after he was arrested for removing a parking boot from his vehicle, drawing charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft.
Leitao was 21 years old.