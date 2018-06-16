Former Oregon player Fotu Leiato II found dead in single car accident

Even if you don’t follow the ins and outs of recruiting, if you’re interested in college football enough to read this fine blog of ours, you’ve probably heard of Elite 11. It’s an annual gathering of (you guessed it!) 11 of the nation’s best quarterback recruits each summer at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon.

Only the elite of the elite of the elite high school prospects are fortunate enough to appear at Elite 11 once, but Chase Griffin somehow managed to make it to Elite 11 three times — by the time he was 13-years-old.

So determined to become a successful quarterback was the adolescent Griffin that he caught the eye of popular quarterback trainer George Whitfield, which led to a gig setting up cones and fetching errant balls for the likes of Johnny Manziel, Braxton Miller and Everett Golson before they were household names.

“I can tell you, from the neck up, he’s on what I would call an accelerated program,” Whitfield said at the time. “He is really getting a chance to understand the office of the quarterback.”

Though Griffin was devoted to becoming the best football player he can be, his interests spread far beyond the gridiron. Here’s how Max Olson’s 2014 profile of the 13-year-old Griffin began:

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Chase Griffin is a 13-year-old prodigy in every sense of the word. He’s a 99th-percentile test-taker and chamber orchestra violinist who’s already plotting to one day run a water purification startup, then maybe run for president.

Fast forward four years and Griffin is now a 17-year-old rising senior at Central Texas’s Hutto High School, where he starts for the Hippos as a consensus 3-star recruit. Griffin is slight at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds, but isn’t willing to let a slight obstacle like size stop him from living his dreams. “I feel like through Wall Street a lot of good can be done and a lot of good change can be done because of the amount of power and money going through,” Griffin told 247Sports on his plans to major in economics in college. “If it’s positively affected by well-meaning morals, then the world can be changed for the better.”

On Friday, Griffin committed to UCLA, choosing the Bruins over a slew of Ivy League offers.

“We didn’t really talk about football for the first 20 minutes (in his office),” Griffin told The Athletic. “We’re talking about economics and certain films about Wall Street — ‘Too Big to Fail’ and ‘The Big Short’ and then it transitioned into football. He was telling me how they go through a certain checklist — transcripts, attendance, film, meeting you in person, seeing you throw live — before they offer. And right after that, he says that’s why we want to offer you a scholarship, and we kept talking.”