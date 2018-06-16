NCAA settles CTE lawsuit with widow of former Texas player

The NCAA on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the widow of a former Texas player alleging the organization was at fault for not properly informing the player of the risks repeated blows to the head brought to his overall health.

The first-of-its-kind suit was settled after three days of a trail in a Dallas courtroom. Terms were not disclosed.

“The NCAA has agreed to settle the claims brought by Mrs. Ploetz,” NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said in a statement. “The settlement gives all parties the opportunity to resolve the case outside of a lengthy trial. The NCAA does not admit liability as part of the settlement. We will continue to defend the Association vigorously in all jurisdictions where similar unwarranted individual cases are pursued. It is our hope that other plaintiff’s lawyers recognize that this is one settlement in one case.”

The suit was brought by Debra Hardin-Ploetz, the widow of Greg Ploetz, who played for Darrell Royal‘s Texas Longhorns from 1968-71, helping UT win a school record 30 straight games, win four straight Southwest Conference championships and claim national championships in 1969 and ’70. He was named the SWC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1971 but did not play professionally, instead pursuing a career as a teacher after his 1972 graduation.

Ploetz passed away in 2015 and donated his brain to Boston University, who ruled he suffered from CTE, which can only be diagnosed posthumously.

The suit stated Ploetz suffered from “memory loss, difficulty communication and confusion,” according to the Associated Press. Ploetz’s widow sued for negligence and wrongful death, arguing that repeated head trauma and lifelong cognitive difficulties were not communicated as part of the assumed risks of playing college football.