Urban Meyer calls LSU QB Joe Burrow “a Buckeye forever”

Washington State head coach Mike Leach remains one of the most intriguing coaches to follow on Twitter simply because you never know what to expect to pop up on his timeline. On Sunday evening, Leach shared a video of former President Barack Obama in an attempt to open a dialogue about government. The biggest problem with that was the fact the video had been heavily edited to omit major portions of the speech Obama was giving, and the trimmed down quotes pulled together offer a different meaning.

The tweet in question, which remains standing on Leach’s timeline as of Monday morning (UPDATE: The tweet has been removed from Leach’s account);

Listen to this. Text your thoughts. There is a lot of disagreement on government, so I think that an open discussion is always in order. Tweet your thoughts. Maybe we can all learn something. https://t.co/7IwZ0kxuw8 — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

As quickly as Leach started receiving blowback from people on Twitter for sharing an edited video clip that fits a political narrative that contrasts the fuller context of the speech, Leach went on a tweet and retweet frenzy defending his attempt to spark a conversation.

I’m not sure that it happened. What do you disagree with? It happens to me all of the time, so I’m not sympathetic to any of them — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

So what do you agree or disagree with? Btw, quit being a baby if someone disagrees with you — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

Go ahead. I blew it. You know better. From here on, all tweets should go to you — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

You have the individual saying the WORDS. Argue the context of the words if you want, but do you agree or disagree with them? Everyone knows what was said. Agreement or disagreement is the question. If it is distorted, does it ever happen to other people? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

So go. Your turn. Say what you have to say. Btw. Have you proven the video to be false yet? You will be tested the same way — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

The video may not be false, but it has been documented to be missing large portions of the original speech the doctored video used as a source.

Whether the video was doctored or not never seemed to be something Leach was concern3d about, as he was more focused on the lines that were recited. Whatever the reasoning for sharing the video, Leach sure found a way to keep busy on Twitter as he defended his original tweet.

I feel like none of you get it- Coach isn’t trying to say that the video is real or the truth- he’s just asking what people think of what it means to give rights to a central power, the “order”. It’s a thought experiment. — Quinn (@quinneyz12) June 18, 2018

Whether you agree or disagree with Leach and his political views, there is no questioning he is up for a discussion at any time.

UPDATE: Wouldn’t you know it, but literally seconds after this post was originally published, Leach tweeted a link to the full Obama speech.

This is the complete speech. I agree that the video was incomplete. However, I believe discussion on how much or how little power that our Gov should have is important……Remarks by the President in Address to European Youth: https://t.co/BnNzxyivyN — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 18, 2018

UPDATE NO. 2: The controversial tweet has now been removed from Leach’s account.

