Rice adds two graduate transfers, one juco signee

Barely a month out from the start of training camp, Rice has added three players to its 2018 roster.
Rice has secured the talents of Florida transfer Andrew Mike, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, and UCLA transfer fullback Giovanni Gentosi. Gentosi played in all 13 games and started six for the Bruins last season.
Mike, a Tucson, Ariz., native, played in all 11 Florida games in 2017 and 27 over his 3-year career.
The Owls also acquired Los Angeles Pierce College linebacker Blaze Alldredge. A Celebration, Fla., native, Alldredge compiled 88 tackles in 10 games in his one college season at Pierce College. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Rice opens training camp on July 26 and begins the 2018 campaign with a game against Prairie View A&M on Aug. 25.
Late last week, it was reported that ousted Louisville AD Tom Jurich was the preferred candidate of some in the South Florida community for the Bulls athletics director vacancy.
On Monday, Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight — who broke the Jurich news — reported former Arkansas AD Jeff Long has also had his name mentioned for the job. The difference? Jurich has been named by fans and boosters, while Long reportedly has the support of some people who actually have the power to make it happen. Knight writes:
While Tom Jurich remains the preferred choice among several prominent USF boosters (and some coaches) for the Bulls’ athletic director gig, our intel has revealed another former Power Five AD also is getting a serious look.
Jeff Long, who spent nearly a decade (2008-17) as Arkansas’ AD and served four years in the same job at Pitt before that, is among those being considered for the vacancy at USF, two sources have confirmed.
Long hired Bobby Petrino as the Hogs’ head coach in 2008, a move that was controversial in its execution, succeeded on the field but ended in a public-relations disaster. After enduring a rough season with John L. Smith as interim head coach, Long lured Bret Bielema away from Wisconsin, an against-the-grain move that did not work out, for which Long paid the price last winter.
The USF job, which became vacant when Mark Harlan took the Utah job, would not seem to require a football coaching search on the immediate horizon, as Charlie Strong enters his second season as the Bulls’ head coach.
Long is also a reported candidate for the opening at Kansas. The original chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Long remains a respected member of the college sports establishment.
Buffalo is in the midst of its summer workouts, and a Bulls wideout can do something you can’t do.
Sophomore wide receiver Jovany Ruiz performed an exercise that, to be honest, I don’t even know the name of. But I do know that it takes an incredible amount of strength in his abs, back and hamstrings. If you don’t believe me, grab a loved one and try it at home.
Ruiz’s feat is impressive, but strength coach Lewis Caralla‘s reaction is what makes the video.
The University of Maryland has its new athletics director, and the school didn’t have to look very far to find it. Damon Eaves has been named the school’s new athletics director after previously filling the role as an acting AD since April.
“Throughout his tenure here, Damon has demonstrated visionary, transparent, compassionate and ethical leadership,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh said in a released statement. “The candidates invited for interviews had impressive credentials and accomplishments. In the end, a senior leadership search is not only about capabilities. It is also about institutional fit and interpersonal trust and chemistry. In Damon, the University of Maryland has the right person at the right time.”
Eaves will now officially replace former AD Kevin Anderson, who resigned from the position in April after a six-month sabbatical. Eaves had previously worked at Maryland as the school’s chief financial officer and was among the likely top candidates for the job at Maryland. A search firm was hired by Maryland to assist in the search for a new AD at a reported cost of $100,000.
While the top priorities for Eave sin his new position will likely center on the current state of the basketball program, one might wonder what this new hire could end up meaning for the football program. Maryland is still a few years away from being able to take advantage of a full Big Ten revenue share (which reportedly paid out over $50 million to Michigan and other Big Ten programs for the past year), and football head coach D.J. Durkin is entering his third season on the sidelines. After going 6-7 in his first season, Durkin coached Maryland to a record of 4-8 in 2017. Durkin is currently signed to a five-year deal that has already been extended to six years per the terms of the contract.
Unless this season is a complete disaster, Durkin’s job security is nothing to be concerned about now that a new AD is installed on a permanent basis.
A stadium proposal for Temple University will not be filed this June, putting the future of a potential on-campus football home for the Owls on the sidelines for a little bit longer.
According to a report from The Temple News, the proposal for the on-campus athletic venue did not achieve its goal of obtaining enough support from the surrounding community in order to move forward with the plan. This was likely to be expected after the stadium plans stalled during a city council meeting earlier this year. This occurred shortly after protestors interrupted a town hall meeting about the project the previous week.
“We’re not there yet,” Temple Vice President of Public Affairs Bill Bergman said in the report. “We continue to work with neighbors, talk to neighbors. We’re really looking at what we need to do this summer.”
The stadium has failed to generate the kind of community support Temple was hoping to have as concerns about what the stadium will do to the community have been heated. Residents do not seem to have the positive vibes about a stadium that will play home to Temple football that the university officials have envisioned. To some, the construction of a football stadium that would also host other events seems like wasteful spending with resources that could be used in other ways.
Temple is currently playing home games at Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. The lease agreement for Temple runs through the end of the 2019 season. If Temple cannot get moving on their on-campus stadium plan, the Owls may have to look into an extension on the lease. Temple will have little problem getting an extension, but the university would probably prefer not to have to lock into an extended lease if playing on campus becomes a viable option.