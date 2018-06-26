Getty Images

Dismissed WR Quan Shorts tweets he’s received release from Texas Tech scholarship

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
Not that there was much doubt, but it appears the Quan Shorts era in Lubbock has officially come to an end.

Earlier this month, Kliff Kingsbury announced that the wide receiver had been dismissed from his football team for unspecified reasons, although it turned out that the dismissal came on the heels of a second arrest this offseason.  Monday, Shorts confirmed via his personal Twitter account that he “just received my official release from Texas Tech University.”

“I am excited to now begin focusing on finding the right environment (academic/athletic,” Shorts wrote, “to continue to SELF-IMPROVE and grow into the man God desires me to be.”

Shorts started three games this past season, with his nine receptions producing 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shorts caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

If Shorts heads to a lower level of college football to continue his playing career, he’d have two years of eligibility remaining.  He would have to sit out the 2018 season if he decides to move on to another FBS program, which would leave the receiver with one year of eligibility that he could use in 2019.

Oklahoma State passes out massive raise to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich

By Zach BarnettJun 26, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
Six years ago, Mike Yurcich made just over $50,000 a year as the offensive coordinator at Division II Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. Now he’s set to make significantly more than that… every month.

Oklahoma State approved a 33 percent raise for its offensive coordinator on Monday, bumping his salary from $600,000 to $800,000 a year. According to Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World, this makes him the highest-paid assistant coach in Pokes history, surpassing the $675,000 former defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer made last year.

Overall, every Oklahoma State assistant earned an increase of at least $18,000 and change. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be the second highest-paid assistant at $600,000, followed by defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements and offensive line coach Josh Henson, each earning bumps from $400,000 to $420,000. Running backs coach John Wozniak is the lowest-paid full-time assistant at $275,000 a year.

Oklahoma State will pay Mike Gundy‘s assistants a total of $4.15 million in 2018, a half-million dollar increase from a year ago.

FIU transfer Andrew Brown lands at FCS level

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Yet another college football player has decided to leave the FBS for a lower level of the sport.

The latest to do so is Andrew Brown, with the Chattanooga Times Free Press reporting that the defensive back has been added to Tennessee at Chattanooga’s roster.  Brown had opted to transfer from Florida International earlier this offseason.

As Brown is going from the FBS to the FCS, he will be eligible to play for the Mocs immediately in 2018.  He also comes to UTC as a graduate transfer, which would’ve given him immediate eligibility as well.

Brown started 14 games the past two seasons, with 12 of those starts coming in 2017.  The 5-9, 174-pound cornerback led the Panthers in forced fumbles with three, while his 40 tackles were third among defensive backs on the team.

Indiana transfer QB Nick Tronti reportedly lands at FAU

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Another Power Five transfer has entered the quarterback fray at Florida Atlantic, although his on-field in-season availability will be delayed a year.

According to reports from both fauowlaccess.com and the Palm Beach Post, Nick Tronti is expected to transfer to FAU in the coming weeks.  The reported move comes nearly two months after Tronti took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Indiana.

It also came amidst the quarterback retweeting a couple of tweets connected to FAU football over the last few days.

Tronti, if he ultimately ends up as part of Lane Kiffin‘s squad, will have to sit out the 2018 season.  He would then have three years of eligibility that he can begin using starting with the 2019 season.

Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

Entering summer camp, Chris Robison (Oklahoma transfer) and De’Andre Johnson (Florida State transfer via the JUCO ranks) will continue their spring practice battle to claim the starting job under center for the Owls in 2018.

Playoff COO Michael Kelly named athletic director at USF

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
In looking to move its athletic department forward, South Florida has reached back to the past for its new leader.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, USF announced Tuesday that Michael Kelly has been named as the school’s athletic director.  The 47-year-old Kelly has served as the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff since 2012.

The hiring serves as a homecoming of sorts for Kelly as, from June of 2001 to July of 2002, Kelly worked as USF’s associate athletic director for external affairs, “supervising the key areas of development, ticket sales, ticket operations, corporate sponsorships, marketing, broadcasting and licensing.” Kelly worked under then-AD Lee Roy Selmon.

“Michael Kelly is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across the national collegiate athletic landscape, as well as within Tampa Bay,” USF president Judy Genshaft said in a statement. “He has a track record of promoting competitive excellence, building strong community relationships, developing marketing campaigns, reaching fundraising goals and supporting academic achievement. His future-focused vision and high moral character will ensure that our already strong USF Athletics program reaches new heights. I look forward to all that USF and the Tampa Bay community will achieve under Michael’s leadership.”

In between his first stint at USF and his time as the playoff COO, Kelly spent six years as the ACC’s senior associate commissioner.  The release announcing his hiring also notes that “Kelly is the only person to ever serve as lead local executive for three different Super Bowls in three different communities, having been president of the Super Bowl host committees in Tampa Bay (Super Bowl XXXV), Jacksonville (Super Bowl XXXIX) and South Florida (Super Bowl XLI).”

A pair of former Power Five athletic directors, Jeff Long (Arkansas) and Tom Jurich (Louisville), were also a part of the search to replace Mark Harlan, who took the same job at Utah earlier this offseason.

“I am truly honored to return to the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay. This is a dream opportunity for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to President Genshaft and the USF Board of Trustees,” Kelly said in his statement. “It’s a very exciting time with the university and the entire region on such strong upward trajectories. I can’t wait to get started with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, Bulls fans, donors and alumni everywhere.”