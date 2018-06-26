Dismissed WR Quan Shorts tweets he’s received release from Texas Tech scholarship

Not that there was much doubt, but it appears the Quan Shorts era in Lubbock has officially come to an end.

Earlier this month, Kliff Kingsbury announced that the wide receiver had been dismissed from his football team for unspecified reasons, although it turned out that the dismissal came on the heels of a second arrest this offseason. Monday, Shorts confirmed via his personal Twitter account that he “just received my official release from Texas Tech University.”

“I am excited to now begin focusing on finding the right environment (academic/athletic,” Shorts wrote, “to continue to SELF-IMPROVE and grow into the man God desires me to be.”

Thank you Red Raider Nation! ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/wD3kVMeXbW — Quan Shorts1️⃣ (@QuanShorts) June 25, 2018

Shorts started three games this past season, with his nine receptions producing 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shorts caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

If Shorts heads to a lower level of college football to continue his playing career, he’d have two years of eligibility remaining. He would have to sit out the 2018 season if he decides to move on to another FBS program, which would leave the receiver with one year of eligibility that he could use in 2019.