Dismissed WR Quan Shorts tweets he’s received released from Texas Tech scholarship

Not that there was much doubt, but it appears the Quan Shorts era in Lubbock has officially come to an end.
Earlier this month, Kliff Kingsbury announced that the wide receiver had been dismissed from his football team for unspecified reasons, although it turned out that the dismissal came on the heels of a second arrest this offseason. Monday, Shorts confirmed via his personal Twitter account that he “just received my official release from Texas Tech University.”
“I am excited to now begin focusing on finding the right environment (academic/athletic,” Shorts wrote, “to continue to SELF-IMPROVE and grow into the man God desires me to be.”
Shorts started three games this past season, with his nine receptions producing 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shorts caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.
If Shorts heads to a lower level of college football to continue his playing career, he’d have two years of eligibility remaining. He would have to sit out the 2018 season if he decides to move on to another FBS program, which would leave the receiver with one year of eligibility that he could use in 2019.
Barely a month out from the start of training camp, Rice has added three players to its 2018 roster.
Rice has secured the talents of Florida transfer Andrew Mike, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, and UCLA transfer fullback Giovanni Gentosi. Gentosi played in all 13 games and started six for the Bruins last season.
Mike, a Tucson, Ariz., native, played in all 11 Florida games in 2017 and 27 over his 3-year career.
The Owls also acquired Los Angeles Pierce College linebacker Blaze Alldredge. A Celebration, Fla., native, Alldredge compiled 88 tackles in 10 games in his one college season at Pierce College. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Rice opens training camp on July 26 and begins the 2018 campaign with a game against Prairie View A&M on Aug. 25.
Late last week, it was reported that ousted Louisville AD Tom Jurich was the preferred candidate of some in the South Florida community for the Bulls athletics director vacancy.
On Monday, Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight — who broke the Jurich news — reported former Arkansas AD Jeff Long has also had his name mentioned for the job. The difference? Jurich has been named by fans and boosters, while Long reportedly has the support of some people who actually have the power to make it happen. Knight writes:
While Tom Jurich remains the preferred choice among several prominent USF boosters (and some coaches) for the Bulls’ athletic director gig, our intel has revealed another former Power Five AD also is getting a serious look.
Jeff Long, who spent nearly a decade (2008-17) as Arkansas’ AD and served four years in the same job at Pitt before that, is among those being considered for the vacancy at USF, two sources have confirmed.
Long hired Bobby Petrino as the Hogs’ head coach in 2008, a move that was controversial in its execution, succeeded on the field but ended in a public-relations disaster. After enduring a rough season with John L. Smith as interim head coach, Long lured Bret Bielema away from Wisconsin, an against-the-grain move that did not work out, for which Long paid the price last winter.
The USF job, which became vacant when Mark Harlan took the Utah job, would not seem to require a football coaching search on the immediate horizon, as Charlie Strong enters his second season as the Bulls’ head coach.
Long is also a reported candidate for the opening at Kansas. The original chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Long remains a respected member of the college sports establishment.
Buffalo is in the midst of its summer workouts, and a Bulls wideout can do something you can’t do.
Sophomore wide receiver Jovany Ruiz performed an exercise that, to be honest, I don’t even know the name of. But I do know that it takes an incredible amount of strength in his abs, back and hamstrings. If you don’t believe me, grab a loved one and try it at home.
Ruiz’s feat is impressive, but strength coach Lewis Caralla‘s reaction is what makes the video.
The University of Maryland has its new athletics director, and the school didn’t have to look very far to find it. Damon Eaves has been named the school’s new athletics director after previously filling the role as an acting AD since April.
“Throughout his tenure here, Damon has demonstrated visionary, transparent, compassionate and ethical leadership,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh said in a released statement. “The candidates invited for interviews had impressive credentials and accomplishments. In the end, a senior leadership search is not only about capabilities. It is also about institutional fit and interpersonal trust and chemistry. In Damon, the University of Maryland has the right person at the right time.”
Eaves will now officially replace former AD Kevin Anderson, who resigned from the position in April after a six-month sabbatical. Eaves had previously worked at Maryland as the school’s chief financial officer and was among the likely top candidates for the job at Maryland. A search firm was hired by Maryland to assist in the search for a new AD at a reported cost of $100,000.
While the top priorities for Eave sin his new position will likely center on the current state of the basketball program, one might wonder what this new hire could end up meaning for the football program. Maryland is still a few years away from being able to take advantage of a full Big Ten revenue share (which reportedly paid out over $50 million to Michigan and other Big Ten programs for the past year), and football head coach D.J. Durkin is entering his third season on the sidelines. After going 6-7 in his first season, Durkin coached Maryland to a record of 4-8 in 2017. Durkin is currently signed to a five-year deal that has already been extended to six years per the terms of the contract.
Unless this season is a complete disaster, Durkin’s job security is nothing to be concerned about now that a new AD is installed on a permanent basis.