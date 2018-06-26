Playoff COO Michael Kelly named athletic director at USF

In looking to move its athletic department forward, South Florida has reached back to the past for its new leader.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, USF announced Tuesday that Michael Kelly has been named as the school’s athletic director. The 47-year-old Kelly has served as the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff since 2012.

Congratulations @MKellyCFP. Thank you for the many accolades since leading the way in launching the inaugural @CFBPlayoff #nationalchampionship. https://t.co/432NrnkwDs — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 26, 2018

The hiring serves as a homecoming of sorts for Kelly as, from June of 2001 to July of 2002, Kelly worked as USF’s associate athletic director for external affairs, “supervising the key areas of development, ticket sales, ticket operations, corporate sponsorships, marketing, broadcasting and licensing.” Kelly worked under then-AD Lee Roy Selmon.

“Michael Kelly is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across the national collegiate athletic landscape, as well as within Tampa Bay,” USF president Judy Genshaft said in a statement. “He has a track record of promoting competitive excellence, building strong community relationships, developing marketing campaigns, reaching fundraising goals and supporting academic achievement. His future-focused vision and high moral character will ensure that our already strong USF Athletics program reaches new heights. I look forward to all that USF and the Tampa Bay community will achieve under Michael’s leadership.”

In between his first stint at USF and his time as the playoff COO, Kelly spent six years as the ACC’s senior associate commissioner. The release announcing his hiring also notes that “Kelly is the only person to ever serve as lead local executive for three different Super Bowls in three different communities, having been president of the Super Bowl host committees in Tampa Bay (Super Bowl XXXV), Jacksonville (Super Bowl XXXIX) and South Florida (Super Bowl XLI).”

A pair of former Power Five athletic directors, Jeff Long (Arkansas) and Tom Jurich (Louisville), were also a part of the search to replace Mark Harlan, who took the same job at Utah earlier this offseason.

“I am truly honored to return to the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay. This is a dream opportunity for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to President Genshaft and the USF Board of Trustees,” Kelly said in his statement. “It’s a very exciting time with the university and the entire region on such strong upward trajectories. I can’t wait to get started with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, Bulls fans, donors and alumni everywhere.”