Baker Mayfield picks up final piece of hardware of illustrious collegiate career

At least at the collegiate level, Baker Mayfield‘s career is officially officially over — until the College Football Hall of Fame comes a calling, of course.

Way back in mid-January, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Mayfield has been named as the winner of the 2017 Manning Award. The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings— Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a quarterback’s performance in the postseason.

At an awards ceremony in New Orleans Tuesday night, the former Oklahoma quarterback officially claimed the hardware at the Hilton Riverside Hotel.

It was an honor to host @bakermayfield & his parents, James & Gina, in #NewOrleans tonight for the 14th annual #ManningAward 🏈 We wish Baker the best of luck this upcoming season in the #NFL pic.twitter.com/8QFpLjBfKn — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) June 27, 2018

“Everybody’s story is a little different,” Archie Manning said by way of nola.com. “I think sometimes when somebody tells you you can’t do something or tells you you’re not good enough, that certainly motivates him.”

Mayfield, of course, was a two-time walk-on, first at Texas Tech and then at Oklahoma. His time as a three-year starter with the Sooners culminated with Mayfield being named the winner of the 2017 Heisman Trophy this past December.

“It’s been an unbelievable college career,” said Mayfield according to CrescentCitySports.com. “I had a lot of great teammates and support around me. Walking out here is kind of the final mark on it.”

In April, Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first-overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. At that point, he became the first-ever former walk-on to be taken No. 1 overall.