Matt Viator hires Georgia football staffer as ULM’s 10th assistant

In filling out his Louisiana-Monroe coaching staff, Matt Viator turned to an SEC program for his 10th assistant.

ULM confirmed this week that Viator has hired Bakari Guice as the Sun Belt Conference school’s 10th on-field assistant. Specifically, Guice will coach the Warhawks’ safeties.

Perry Carter was hired by Viator back in February as the team’s defensive backs coach; Carter will now focus solely on cornerbacks. The addition of Guice will also allow defensive coordinator Mike Collins to focus solely on that role instead coaching a positional group as he had last year.

Guice, a native of Monroe, La., spent the past four years at Georgia, most recently as the football program’s assistant director of player development.

“We were really excited to get Bakari,” Viator said by way of the Monroe News Star. “His ties here locally will be huge for us and we think his experience at Georgia will help our program tremendously.”