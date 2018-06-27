Getty Images

More bombshell allegations, these made by ex-AD, dropped on Baylor

By John TaylorJun 27, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
Even as Baylor sees light at the end of the NCAA investigative tunnel, the university is bracing itself for yet another wave of negative headlines.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw was deposed earlier this month by lawyers representing nearly a dozen women who have filed a lawsuit against the university.  In the deposition, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claims that university officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal,” the Waco Tribune wrote.

McCaw resigned as BU’s athletic director in May of 2016, in the midst of the sexual assault scandal that rocked both the Bears football program specifically and the university in general.  It was further claimed in the deposition by McCaw that his resignation was triggered by his “[disgust]… with the regents, the racism, the phony finding of fact” and “[not wanting] to be part of some Enron coverup scheme.” The resignation came despite the fact that he was urged by university officials to remain at his post, McCaw further claimed.

McCaw’s deposition was part of a motion filed Wednesday in connection to the women’s lawsuit, which alleges in part that BU “denied them education opportunities protected by Title IX after they were assaulted” both physically and sexually by, some of the plaintiffs allege, football players.  McCaw claimed that the university actively engaged in a conspiracy to scapegoat the athletic department, and the football program in particular, to cover up what he represented as a school-wide problem

From KWTX-TV:

McCaw expressed disgust at the coordinated effort to conceal the University-wide failures by instead focusing exclusively on African-Americans… with racially charged labels like ‘300-pound black football player’ being freely thrown around to the exclusion of other instances of University-wide misconduct,” the motion says.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of former head coach Art Briles and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

In this latest deposition, McCaw alleged that the Baylor Police Department, its former chief in particular, ignored reports of rape.  Additionally, McCaw levied damning claims at attorneys for Pepper Hamilton, the law firm retained to conduct an “independent” investigation into the sexual assault allegations.

From the Tribune‘s report:

McCaw said Pepper Hamilton attorneys told him there would be three potential outcomes to their report: a “detailed document,” a “summary report,” or “to whitewash the whole thing.” He said it was ultimately decided that Baylor regent J. Cary Gray would write a “false” and “misleading finding of fact skewed to make the football program look bad and cover up the campus-wide failings.”

McCaw said former Baylor Police Chief Jim Doak had discouraged reporting of sexual assaults and ignored rape reports, according to the motion. He said former high-level administrator Reagan Ramsower, who also took heavy criticism during the scandal, once said that “if Chief Doak was still here, we wouldn’t fire him. We’d have to execute him.

McCaw said he learned of rape allegations involving Baylor athletes through media reports, and also testified that a Baylor police dispatcher once put a woman reporting that she had been raped on hold to order himself a meal.

In response to McCaw’s explosive allegations, Baylor released a statement in which the university attempted to downplay their former athletic director’s claims.

“The plaintiffs’ counsel have grossly mischaracterized facts to promote a misleading narrative in an effort to deflect attention away from the actual facts of the case pending before the court,” the statement began. “Baylor has complied and will continue to comply with all court rules in this case. We will maintain our diligent efforts to keep discovery focused on this specific case while steadfastly protecting the privacy of our students and their records that are uninvolved in this matter. As permitted by the court’s rules, Baylor will be filing a written response to the Plaintiffs’ motion.”

“Much of the testimony of Mr. McCaw that is selectively quoted in the motion is based on speculation, hearsay and even media reports.”

Baker Mayfield picks up final piece of hardware of illustrious collegiate career

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
At least at the collegiate level, Baker Mayfield‘s career is officially officially over — until the College Football Hall of Fame comes a calling, of course.

Way back in mid-January, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Mayfield has been named as the winner of the 2017 Manning Award.  The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings— ArchiePeyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a quarterback’s performance in the postseason.

At an awards ceremony in New Orleans Tuesday night, the former Oklahoma quarterback officially claimed the hardware at the Hilton Riverside Hotel.

“Everybody’s story is a little different,” Archie Manning said by way of nola.com. “I think sometimes when somebody tells you you can’t do something or tells you you’re not good enough, that certainly motivates him.”

Mayfield, of course, was a two-time walk-on, first at Texas Tech and then at Oklahoma.  His time as a three-year starter with the Sooners culminated with Mayfield being named the winner of the 2017 Heisman Trophy this past December.

“It’s been an unbelievable college career,” said Mayfield according to CrescentCitySports.com. “I had a lot of great teammates and support around me. Walking out here is kind of the final mark on it.”

In April, Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first-overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.  At that point, he became the first-ever former walk-on to be taken No. 1 overall.

Matt Viator hires Georgia football staffer as ULM’s 10th assistant

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
In filling out his Louisiana-Monroe coaching staff, Matt Viator turned to an SEC program for his 10th assistant.

ULM confirmed this week that Viator has hired Bakari Guice as the Sun Belt Conference school’s 10th on-field assistant. Specifically, Guice will coach the Warhawks’ safeties.

Perry Carter was hired by Viator back in February as the team’s defensive backs coach; Carter will now focus solely on cornerbacks. The addition of Guice will also allow defensive coordinator Mike Collins to focus solely on that role instead coaching a positional group as he had last year.

Guice, a native of Monroe, La., spent the past four years at Georgia, most recently as the football program’s assistant director of player development.

“We were really excited to get Bakari,” Viator said by way of the Monroe News Star. “His ties here locally will be huge for us and we think his experience at Georgia will help our program tremendously.”

Oklahoma State passes out massive raise to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 26, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
Six years ago, Mike Yurcich made just over $50,000 a year as the offensive coordinator at Division II Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. Now he’s set to make significantly more than that… every month.

Oklahoma State approved a 33 percent raise for its offensive coordinator on Monday, bumping his salary from $600,000 to $800,000 a year. According to Mark Cooper of the Tulsa World, this makes him the highest-paid assistant coach in Pokes history, surpassing the $675,000 former defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer made last year.

Overall, every Oklahoma State assistant earned an increase of at least $18,000 and change. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be the second highest-paid assistant at $600,000, followed by defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements and offensive line coach Josh Henson, each earning bumps from $400,000 to $420,000. Running backs coach John Wozniak is the lowest-paid full-time assistant at $275,000 a year.

Oklahoma State will pay Mike Gundy‘s assistants a total of $4.15 million in 2018, a half-million dollar increase from a year ago.

FIU transfer Andrew Brown lands at FCS level

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Yet another college football player has decided to leave the FBS for a lower level of the sport.

The latest to do so is Andrew Brown, with the Chattanooga Times Free Press reporting that the defensive back has been added to Tennessee at Chattanooga’s roster.  Brown had opted to transfer from Florida International earlier this offseason.

As Brown is going from the FBS to the FCS, he will be eligible to play for the Mocs immediately in 2018.  He also comes to UTC as a graduate transfer, which would’ve given him immediate eligibility as well.

Brown started 14 games the past two seasons, with 12 of those starts coming in 2017.  The 5-9, 174-pound cornerback led the Panthers in forced fumbles with three, while his 40 tackles were third among defensive backs on the team.