Dismissed by Michigan, Nate Johnson to start over at Arizona JUCO

Nate Johnson will indeed be continuing his playing career after a rather sizable off-field hiccup, albeit on a decidedly lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Johnson announced that he “will be playing football at Arizona Western… College.” The move to the junior college out west comes nearly nine months after the cornerback was dismissed by Michigan.

Johnson was indefinitely suspended by head coach Jim Harbaugh in late September of last year for what was only described as unspecified violations of team rules. It was subsequently reported that the cornerback had been arrested on one count of domestic assault.

According to mlive.com, Johnson was sentenced in December to four days in jail and six months probation in connection to that incident.

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards for the Wolverines as a true freshman. Johnson was subsequently moved from receiver to cornerback.