Heart condition ends four-star 2018 Penn State signee’s college career before it ever got started

Because of an underlying health issue, one of the highest-rated members of Penn State’s most recent signing class won’t have the opportunity to take that recruiting pedigree and turn it into on-field success.

Nana Asiedu announced on his personal Twitter account Wednesday night that he has been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. As a result of that diagnosis, Asiedu “can longer play football anymore,” per the offensive lineman’s tweet.

For reference, Cal defensive lineman Ted Agu collapsed during an offseason workout in 2014 and died as a result of what was later determined to be hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Additionally, Oklahoma State linebacker Josh Mabin was forced to retire from the sport in 2016 because of the same diagnosis while a 2018 Florida signee has been sidelined as well after a similar diagnosis.

Asiedu was a four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 116 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only six signees in Penn State’s 23-man class this year were rated higher than Asiedu, and just three of those were on the offensive side of the ball.