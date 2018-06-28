Iowa TE Jake Coons ‘taking some time to focus on academics’

Iowa came into the offseason with a very deep tight end room, although that depth has been thinned a bit on the cusp of summer camp kicking off.
Jake Coons indicated in a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he will not be playing football for the Hawkeyes this season. Specifically, the tight end wrote that he will be “taking some time to focus on my academics for this up coming [sic] school year.”
“I want to create habits that will better help me handle the demands of academics and football,” Coons added.
Coons was a three-star 2017 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Iowa. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
Among the players returning at the tight end position for the Hawkeyes this year are Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. The former was second on the team in receptions (28) and receiving yards (486), while the latter was fifth in those categories (23-311). Fant also led the team in touchdown catches with 10.
Following the 2017 regular season, Fant was named third-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches.
Because of an underlying health issue, one of the highest-rated members of Penn State’s most recent signing class won’t have the opportunity to take that recruiting pedigree and turn it into on-field success.
Nana Asiedu announced on his personal Twitter account Wednesday night that he has been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. As a result of that diagnosis, Asiedu “can longer play football anymore,” per the offensive lineman’s tweet.
For reference, Cal defensive lineman Ted Agu collapsed during an offseason workout in 2014 and died as a result of what was later determined to be hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Additionally, Oklahoma State linebacker Josh Mabin was forced to retire from the sport in 2016 because of the same diagnosis while a 2018 Florida signee has been sidelined as well after a similar diagnosis.
Asiedu was a four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 116 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only six signees in Penn State’s 23-man class this year were rated higher than Asiedu, and just three of those were on the offensive side of the ball.
Dallas Davis may have left one FBS school in Alabama, but, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the state in continuing his collegiate playing career.
Earlier this offseason, Davis unexpectedly opted to transfer out of South Alabama. This week, the quarterback’s name was added to the online roster for the UAB football program, indicating a transfer into Bill Clark‘s squad.
A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Davis is indeed a part of the Blazers football team, with al.com writing that it “could not immediately confirm if Davis is on scholarship or is a walk-on.”
Regardless of whether he’s on scholarship or not, he will join the Blazers as a graduate transfer. That gives the quarterback immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of eligibility in 2018.
The last three seasons with the Jaguars, Davis passed for 4,169 yards, 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also accounted for 246 yards and another three touchdowns on the ground.
Six of Davis’ 16 career starts came during the 2017 season. Davis entered spring practice as USA’s starting quarterback, but abruptly left the football program a couple of days prior to the team’s annual spring game.
For the first time in nearly three years, it’s an Ohio State football player who has triggered a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Marcus Hooker was arrested in Neshannock Township, PA, earlier this month following a traffic stop. The true freshman OSU defensive back is facing one count each of driving under the influence, purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving and having no rear lights as a result of the arrest.
No further details have been made available in the arrest of the 18-year-old Hooker, who is the younger brother of former Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker.
Additionally, the football program has yet to respond to the off-field development, at least publicly.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Hooker was rated as the No. 60 cornerback in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Hooker has been on the OSU campus since earlier this month.
The Big 12 has a new head of football officials. The conference announced today the hiring of Greg Burks as the Big 12 Coordinator of Football Officials. Burks previously held the same position in the Mountain West Conference.
“Greg brings both on-field and administrative experience to the post,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a released statement. “I am confident he will continue the trajectory of our officiating program as a national model.”
Burks previously worked in the Big 12 as a game official. He worked in the conference on the field from 1996 through 2014 before accepting a position with the Mountain West Conference. Burks officiated four Big 12 Championship Games, 17 bowl games, and he holds the distinction of being the referee for the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship game.
Burks replaces Walt Anderson. Anderson resigned from the position after 12 years and is moving on to the NFL.