Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images

Kansas plans to have new AD in place by end of summer

By Kevin McGuireJun 28, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It has been a little more than a month since Kansas fired Sheahon Zenger as the school’s athletics director. For Jayhawk fans wondering what the timeline is to have a replacement settled in, it appears Kansas is hoping to have this taken care of by the end of the summer.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod commented on the latest from the search for a new AD at a board meeting with Kansas representatives on Wednesday. In his comments, Girod noted the search is supposedly in a good situation and more news on the search should be expected within the next couple of months.

“The search is continuing, and I think with a good pace,” Girod said, according to a Lawrence Journal-World report. “By the end of summer, I expect to have some good news there.”

Girod declined to comment on the interview process and potential names to be interviewed by Kansas. He did, however, suggest this could all wrap up within the next couple of weeks, which had been reportedly suggested by Girod to boosters.

Kansas fired Zenger on May 21. At the time, Girod reached out to Kansas football coach David Beaty to reassure him of his job security with the Kansas football program. While the search for a new AD continues at Kansas, deputy athletics director Sean Lester is serving the school as the interim AD.

Dismissed by Michigan, Nate Johnson to start over at Arizona JUCO

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nate Johnson will indeed be continuing his playing career after a rather sizable off-field hiccup, albeit on a decidedly lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Johnson announced that he “will be playing football at Arizona Western… College.” The move to the junior college out west comes nearly nine months after the cornerback was dismissed by Michigan.

Johnson was indefinitely suspended by head coach Jim Harbaugh in late September of last year for what was only described as unspecified violations of team rules. It was subsequently reported that the cornerback had been arrested on one count of domestic assault.

According to mlive.com, Johnson was sentenced in December to four days in jail and six months probation in connection to that incident.

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards for the Wolverines as a true freshman. Johnson was subsequently moved from receiver to cornerback.

WR Henri Murphy tweets transfer from Virginia Tech

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Virginia Tech in your office’s “Next FBS Player to Transfer” pool, collect your winnings.

On Twitter Wednesday, Henri Murphy indicated that he has decided to transfer from the Hokies. The wide receiver gave no indication as to the specific reason or reasons behind his decision to move on from Tech.

This will actually mark Murphy’s second transfer as he began his college career at a Mississippi junior college before moving on to Blacksburg as part of VT’s 2016 recruiting class.

During his time with the Hokies, Murphy caught 13 passes for 182 yards. 10 of those receptions and 153 of the yards came during the 2017 season.

Chinese court sentences former Ball State football player Wendell Brown to four years in prison

Associated Press
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As was reported to be the case with the UCLA hoops trio last November, perhaps it’s time for some presidential intervention on behalf of an American citizen mired in a legal black hole halfway around the world.

On Thursday, the Associated Press is reporting, former Ball State football player Wendell Brown (pictured, left) was sentenced by a Chinese court to four years in prison.  The charges stem from an incident in September of 2016 in which the 31-year-old Brown allegedly injured the eye of a Chinese man at a Chongqing bar.

From Dan Wetzel‘s Yahoo! Sports column around Christmastime last year:

On September 24, 2016, he attended a friend’s birthday party at a bar. As Brown’s side tells it, a group of locals asked Brown to have a drink with them. African-Americans, especially muscular, 6-foot, 225-pound African-Americans, stand out in Chongqing. Brown declined. They took it as a sign of disrespect and began hurling bottles at him. Brown was arrested for hitting a man. He asserts he never threw a punch and merely raised his arms to block the bottles being thrown at him.

Brown went to trial in July of 2017; however, a verdict wasn’t rendered for another 11 months.  On top of the four-year prison sentence, Brown had already been in custody for nearly 20 months prior to the court finding him guilty this week.

All hope is seemingly not lost, however, as apparently the White House has gotten involved in Brown’s case. “Matt Liston, a fellow Ball State graduate, told ESPN‘s Outside the Lines on Tuesday that ‘both the Chinese government and the United States government have been working together on the case,'” NPR.org wrote.

“We are aware of reports that Mr. Brown has been sentenced to four years,” a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said after the verdict was handed down. “The Department of State takes seriously its duty to assist U.S. citizens abroad. We continue to closely follow his case.”

Additionally, there is a chance that Brown could be deported, which, the Associated Press noted, sometimes happens when foreigners are convicted of crimes.

Brown played linebacker for the Cardinals from 2004-08, starting all 12 games and finishing second on the team in tackles during the 2006 season.  After a playing career in the Canadian Football League, Brown moved to China to coach American football.

FAU lands ex-Florida offensive lineman Antonio Riles

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As Florida Atlantic gets set to head into its second summer camp under Lane Kiffin, the defending Conference USA champions will find itself with a bolstered offensive line the next time it takes the practice field.

According to OwlAccess.com, Antonio Riles has joined Kiffin’s program as a transfer from the University of Florida. As the offensive guard comes in as a UF graduate, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Riles had previously been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play this coming season.

A three-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class, Giles was rated as the No. 36 player at any position in the state of Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Giles played in 19 games during his time in Gainesville. He started six games while with the Gators, all of which came in the first half of the 2015 season.

A torn ACL suffered during summer camp cost Riles the entire 2016 season and helped lead to the sixth year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA.