Kansas plans to have new AD in place by end of summer

It has been a little more than a month since Kansas fired Sheahon Zenger as the school’s athletics director. For Jayhawk fans wondering what the timeline is to have a replacement settled in, it appears Kansas is hoping to have this taken care of by the end of the summer.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod commented on the latest from the search for a new AD at a board meeting with Kansas representatives on Wednesday. In his comments, Girod noted the search is supposedly in a good situation and more news on the search should be expected within the next couple of months.

“The search is continuing, and I think with a good pace,” Girod said, according to a Lawrence Journal-World report. “By the end of summer, I expect to have some good news there.”

Girod declined to comment on the interview process and potential names to be interviewed by Kansas. He did, however, suggest this could all wrap up within the next couple of weeks, which had been reportedly suggested by Girod to boosters.

Kansas fired Zenger on May 21. At the time, Girod reached out to Kansas football coach David Beaty to reassure him of his job security with the Kansas football program. While the search for a new AD continues at Kansas, deputy athletics director Sean Lester is serving the school as the interim AD.

