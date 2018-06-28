UAB the landing spot for South Alabama transfer QB Dallas Davis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dallas Davis may have left one FBS school in Alabama, but, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the state in continuing his collegiate playing career.

Earlier this offseason, Davis unexpectedly opted to transfer out of South Alabama. This week, the quarterback’s name was added to the online roster for the UAB football program, indicating a transfer into Bill Clark‘s squad.

A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Davis is indeed a part of the Blazers football team, with al.com writing that it “could not immediately confirm if Davis is on scholarship or is a walk-on.”

Regardless of whether he’s on scholarship or not, he will join the Blazers as a graduate transfer. That gives the quarterback immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of eligibility in 2018.

The last three seasons with the Jaguars, Davis passed for 4,169 yards, 20 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also accounted for 246 yards and another three touchdowns on the ground.

Six of Davis’ 16 career starts came during the 2017 season. Davis entered spring practice as USA’s starting quarterback, but abruptly left the football program a couple of days prior to the team’s annual spring game.