Utah State freshman linebacker charged for alleged rape

By Kevin McGuireJun 28, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Utah State freshman linebacker Jamaal Evans has reportedly been charged with raping a woman from an off-campus party. The incident in question has levied first-degree charges of rape and forcible sodomy against Evans, according to KSL.com.

According to the claim filed by the woman in the police investigation, the woman claims she was drinking at an off-campus party with a friend, blacked out and then woke up in a shower after banging her head on a metal rack. The woman claims Evans asked if she was OK. The woman’s friends looked for her after she allegedly disappeared with Evans for an extended period of time. The friends claim they tracked down their friend and located her in a locked bathroom with Evans. When the friends finally were able to enter the bathroom they found their friend nude and incoherent, according to the investigation’s findings.

Evans indicated to police he and the woman had consensual sexual relations, although the woman claims she has no recollection of the incident. From the KSL.com report;

When confronted about what had happened, Evans “described what occurred as ‘when you’re in the moment and you want what you want, you just got to do it sometimes,'” investigators wrote in the report. He allegedly stated that the woman was sober and “he gave that girl what she wanted.”

A couple of days after the party, the woman called Evans while a police detective recorded the conversation.

“During the phone call, (the woman) tells Evans that she could not remember almost anything from the night in question. Evans seemed surprised that (she) could not even remember the bedroom they were in. (The woman) states to Evans, ‘Obviously I was not sober,’ to which Evans replied, ‘Yeah I know but I was in the same place you are,'” the report states. “Throughout the call, Evans tried to tell (the woman) that he believed she was not drunk during their encounter and that she showed no signs of impairment.

“(The woman) accuses Evans of rape, to which he responds that she needs to trust him because he is the only person who was there and knows what happened,” the report states.

There has been no update on the status of Evans from Utah State at this time. A typical protocol will likely call for at least an indefinite suspension from the program while the legal process plays out.

Wyoming WR Milo Hall announces intent to transfer

By Kevin McGuireJun 28, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Wyoming wide receiver Milo Hall is on the move. Hours after announcing his decision to leave the Cowboys for another playing opportunity with a statement on Twitter, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl has confirmed the roster change on his end.

“I will be transferring from The University of Wyoming,” Hall said via Twitter. “[The last few years had been a rollercoaster for me due to the loss of my older brother. My story is far from finished, as I like to think it’s just beginning.”

Hall’s brother, Gailen Armstrong, was killed in a gang-related incident in 2016. Hall has used his brother’s life as motivation to excel in everything he does on and off the field.

“Milo has been a true team player during his time here at Wyoming, playing running back, wide receiver and special teams for us,” Bohl said in a released statement. “We wish Milo all the best in his future.”

It is unknown where Hall will look to transfer to continue his playing career. Hall will have three years to use two more years of eligibility wherever he goes next after playing for Wyoming as a freshman and a sophomore. If Hall transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the upcoming 2018 college football season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Hall played in 11 games for Wyoming in 2017. In those games, Hall rushed for 90 yards on 34 rushing attempts, caught five passes for 21 yards, and returned two kickoffs on special teams duty.

Record 778 college football programs will take the field this fall

By Kevin McGuireJun 28, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
The sport of college football continues to grow as more and more colleges and universities see the benefit of playing football. This upcoming season, a record number of college and university football programs will play football. According to the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame, a grand total of 778 college football teams will play across all levels of the sport, from FBS and FCS to Division 2, Division 3, and the NAIA.

The numbers continue to be staggering in an era of the sport where the gap between the haves and the have-nots continues to grow wider. A total of 182 programs have been added to the college football map since 1978, with an average of 4.7 programs being added per year. This year will see seven new programs; Allen University (NAIA; Columbia, SC), Alvernia University (Division 3; Reading, PA), Indiana Wesleyan University (NAIA; Marion, IN), Keiser University (NAIA; West Palm Beach, FL), Lawrence Technological University (NAIA; Southfield, MI), Ottawa University-Arizona (NAIA; Surprise, AZ), and University of New England (Division 3; Biddeford, ME).

Four additional programs will launch for the 2019 and 2020 seasons as well; Clarke University (NAIA; Dubuque, IA), Franklin Pierce University (Division 2; Rindge, NH), Wheeling Jesuit University (Division 2; Wheeling, WV), Barton College (Division 2 in 2020; Wilson, NC), and Keystone College (Division 3 in 2020; La Plume, PA).

For every few schools that join the college football world, there are some casualties along the way. In the past six years, 35 new programs have been launched, but 11 have been dropped. It’s worth noting those figures include UAB, which shut down its football program after the 2014 season but returned last fall. Unfortunately, not every program makes a comeback the way UAB has.

Naturally, there will be more college football programs coming in the years to come as well. According to the National Football Foundation, at least 20 schools have committees organized to explore the possibility of adding football to their program. Doing so involves a hefty financial commitment, and not every school will find that investment worth the risk. Every school has a different set of parameters, but among the common concerns tend to be the local interest from students, alums, and the local community. And more importantly, will it be financially stable to stand and provide a benefit to advertising for the entire college or university?

Kansas plans to have new AD in place by end of summer

By Kevin McGuireJun 28, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
It has been a little more than a month since Kansas fired Sheahon Zenger as the school’s athletics director. For Jayhawk fans wondering what the timeline is to have a replacement settled in, it appears Kansas is hoping to have this taken care of by the end of the summer.

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod commented on the latest from the search for a new AD at a board meeting with Kansas representatives on Wednesday. In his comments, Girod noted the search is supposedly in a good situation and more news on the search should be expected within the next couple of months.

“The search is continuing, and I think with a good pace,” Girod said, according to a Lawrence Journal-World report. “By the end of summer, I expect to have some good news there.”

Girod declined to comment on the interview process and potential names to be interviewed by Kansas. He did, however, suggest this could all wrap up within the next couple of weeks, which had been reportedly suggested by Girod to boosters.

Kansas fired Zenger on May 21. At the time, Girod reached out to Kansas football coach David Beaty to reassure him of his job security with the Kansas football program. While the search for a new AD continues at Kansas, deputy athletics director Sean Lester is serving the school as the interim AD.

Dismissed by Michigan, Nate Johnson to start over at Arizona JUCO

By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
Nate Johnson will indeed be continuing his playing career after a rather sizable off-field hiccup, albeit on a decidedly lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Johnson announced that he “will be playing football at Arizona Western… College.” The move to the junior college out west comes nearly nine months after the cornerback was dismissed by Michigan.

Johnson was indefinitely suspended by head coach Jim Harbaugh in late September of last year for what was only described as unspecified violations of team rules. It was subsequently reported that the cornerback had been arrested on one count of domestic assault.

According to mlive.com, Johnson was sentenced in December to four days in jail and six months probation in connection to that incident.

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards for the Wolverines as a true freshman. Johnson was subsequently moved from receiver to cornerback.