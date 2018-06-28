Wyoming WR Milo Hall announces intent to transfer

Wyoming wide receiver Milo Hall is on the move. Hours after announcing his decision to leave the Cowboys for another playing opportunity with a statement on Twitter, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl has confirmed the roster change on his end.

“I will be transferring from The University of Wyoming,” Hall said via Twitter. “[The last few years had been a rollercoaster for me due to the loss of my older brother. My story is far from finished, as I like to think it’s just beginning.”

Hall’s brother, Gailen Armstrong, was killed in a gang-related incident in 2016. Hall has used his brother’s life as motivation to excel in everything he does on and off the field.

“Milo has been a true team player during his time here at Wyoming, playing running back, wide receiver and special teams for us,” Bohl said in a released statement. “We wish Milo all the best in his future.”

It is unknown where Hall will look to transfer to continue his playing career. Hall will have three years to use two more years of eligibility wherever he goes next after playing for Wyoming as a freshman and a sophomore. If Hall transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the upcoming 2018 college football season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Hall played in 11 games for Wyoming in 2017. In those games, Hall rushed for 90 yards on 34 rushing attempts, caught five passes for 21 yards, and returned two kickoffs on special teams duty.

Thank you all 💕 pic.twitter.com/UI8CScw739 — Milo Hall (@hall_m3) June 28, 2018

