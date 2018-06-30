LB Edwin Freeman confirms graduate transfer plans out of Texas

Texas lost a little bit of their defensive depth on Saturday ahead of a key season on the 40 Acres for Tom Herman and staff.
Senior linebacker Edwin Freeman confirmed that he was electing to leave the Longhorns as a graduate transfer, first tweeting the news that was later confirmed by the school in a release.
“I will forever be grateful to The University of Texas and all of my coaches for giving me the opportunity to come earn my degree and play football at my dream school,” Freeman said in a statement. “I especially want to thank all of my teammates who have become my brothers over the last four years. With that said, I’ve decided to transfer with my degree in hand and pursue an opportunity at another school to finish my football career.”
Freeman started five games as a sophomore and appeared in 11 more as a junior but couldn’t quite crack the starting rotation on a more permanent basis. A triceps injury held him back in spring practice this year and it seems there was enough distance between him and the other linebackers to cause him to explore his options for one final season of college football.
The Arlington, Texas native was considered a four-star coming out of high school and generally regarded as a top-200 player at the time back in 2014. He held offers from programs such as Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame and TCU at the time but didn’t indicate where he might look at transferring to this time around.
Moving can be a massive pain and it seems two Texas Tech players have agreed with that sentiment.
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal notes that both running back DeMarcus Felton and linebacker Brayden Stringer have apparently rejoined the football team and appear on the Red Raiders’ latest roster despite both having announced plans this spring to transfer out of the program.
Felton, a senior, had tweeted back in May that he was pursuing a graduate transfer away from Tech after rushing for 529 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons as a backup. He provides added depth behind Da’Leon Ward and Tre King in the backfield, which is stacked outside of the looming question mark at quarterback for Kliff Kingsbury.
Stringer saw action in nearly every game over his two seasons in Lubbock but the junior had announced his transfer out of town in April. He now figures to rotate in some more behind Dakota Allen and fellow junior Jordyn Brooks.
That’s not the only roster changes for Tech though, as the Journal notes that junior linebacker Kevin Moore, senior cornerback Jaylon Lane and sophomore punter John De La Garza (a walk-on) are no longer on the team. The biggest loss of that trio is likely Moore, who played in 12 games last season, while Lane started three times in 2017 but eventually found himself in Kingsbury’s doghouse for unspecified reasons.
South Florida made a big hire this week by tapping Michael Kelly to be the school’s new athletic director. Perhaps not surprisingly, tapping the former COO of the College Football Playoff to guide the Bulls into the future has resulted in the new AD making football a big priority from Day 1 on campus.
Specifically, that includes a brand new football building that is certainly on the front-burner even as he gets to know the place.
“We’ve got to get this USF football center built,” Kelly said at his opening press conference, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s what’s going to build not only our football program, but all our departments can benefit from that. And that’s going to make our football program stronger and more sustainable.”
In light of that statement, the Times also reports that Kelly’s first call after being hired was to none other than head coach Charlie Strong. The pair appears to be in lockstep over the need for an indoor practice facility, which will certainly be a big help to weekly preparations during the season (and the spring) given the weather in the region.
Kelly takes over for Mark Harlan, who left to become the athletic director at Utah.
There are a handful of athletic director openings around the country but you can probably cross off Mitch Barnhart from any of their shortlists.
The Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting that the Kentucky has quietly inked Barnhart to a new contract that includes a significant raise to keep him at the school through at least 2023 and a further option to make it a full six-year deal through 2024.
“Now, more than ever, a sense of stability, continuity and absolute trust in leadership is essential in college athletics,” university President Eli Capilouto said in a statement to the paper.
The new deal will go into effect on Sunday at the start of the new fiscal year and will see Barnhart make a new base salary of $925,000. Bonuses should push that over the seven-figure mark and the base will rise to as much as $1.175 million in the final year.
Barnhart has been at the school since 2002 and, while basketball gets an oversized amount of attention with the Wildcats, has certainly pushed to bring along the football program at UK. Since his arrival, he’s notably hired Mark Stoops and helped bring along a a $126 million stadium renovation and a $45 million football facility.
As a result, it’s safe to say that Kentucky leadership is happy with their AD given the buyout terms the Herald-Leader reports:
The amended contract also includes some hefty penalties for UK if the athletics director is terminated without cause, including paying him $950,000 — on top of his base salary for the remainder of the deal — if he’s fired before 2019. After that, he’d get an additional $550,000 plus his base salary if Barnhart were to be fired without cause.
Given those terms, it’s a little more understandable why the school didn’t publicize the extension more even if they’re quite happy at the work Barnhart has done over the years.
For those not familiar with college rivalries in the Lone Star State, it’s important to keep in mind that a team’s biggest rival is typically not reciprocated and that has held true far beyond the shifting sands of realignment that has happened over the years.
For example, SMU plays for the ‘Iron Skillet’ against TCU but the Horned Frogs probably dislike Baylor a lot more than their metroplex rivals. The Bears are no fan of the other private Christian university but also have quite a history with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders think it’s nice that there’s no love in that rivalry but dislike Texas A&M so much that they’ve famously pointed the rear of a horse statue on campus to face College Station. The Aggies’ disdain for Texas is will versed (literally, in their war hymn) but the Longhorns go to Dallas every year to take on their hated rival Oklahoma. You’ll get arguments from fans over the importance of these rivalries with in-state schools and such is life no matter if the teams are in the SWC or Big 12.
Well, it seems that we’re seeing one of these rivalries flare up after lying a little dormant over the years. The issue at hand prompting it? Naturally, it’s veterinarians.
It seems that Tech is pushing to build a new veterinarian school, which is crowding onto the turf of A&M given the Aggies near-monopoly on the subject in the state. This has led to some Texas-sized politics over the past few months and the war of words is just as fierce as it is on the football field. Case in point, the chancellor of the Texas A&M system, John Sharp, wrote an op-ed in the Dallas Morning News this week to speak out as to why the Red Raiders’ pursuit of a new school is superfluous.
There’s a lot of dry material in there save for the last line, which is straight out of a talking point from Saturdays in the fall:
“If there is some kind of rivalry between Tech and A&M, somebody forgot to tell us.”
That statement is sure to rile up those in red black, which technically are on a three-game losing streak to the Aggies on the football field dating back to their last meeting back in 2011.
While we are all certainly pining for a renewal of the Texas and Texas A&M series on the football field, is it too much to ask for the Aggies and Red Raiders meeting up in a bowl game (perhaps, say, the Texas Bowl) in 2018? There’s certainly no shortage of talk needed to fire things back up between the two schools at the moment.